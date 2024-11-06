News Lucas Almeida out of UFC 309 fight with David Onama

David Onama needs a new opponent for next week’s UFC 309 after Lucas Almeida was forced off the card due to undisclosed reasons, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting.

UFC 309 will take place at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Nov. 16, and the promotion is currently seeking a replacement to fight the Ugandan featherweight on just over a week’s notice.

Onama (12-2) hopes to keep the momentum going after back-to-back wins over Gabriel Santos — a bonus-winning second-round knockout in Jacksonville, Fla. — and Jonathan Pearce, a bout he missed weight for.

Almeida (15-3) was looking to compete for the first time since signing a new UFC contract following a decision victory over Timmy Cuamba this past June, rebounding from stoppage defeats to Pat Sabatini and Andre Fili.

David Onama needs a new opponent for next week’s UFC 309 after Lucas Almeida was forced off the MSG card.
Fighters are dropping out like flies these last couple months.
 
Let me be a ufc fighter in 2024

*1-2 weeks before signed bout occurs*
Fighter: I'm outsy pec
Public: Why?
Fighter: Becuz
 
They'll definitely find a replacement for this one, lots of reasonable featherweights not booked at present.

Ricardo Ramos, Julio Arce, Julian Erosa, Melq Costa etc.
 
Did they all get caught with the same metabolite due to new testing methods???
3 guys so far
 
