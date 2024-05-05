Media Merab Dvalishvili Says He's Fighting Sean O'Malley - UFC 306: The Sphere - Sept. 14 (via UFC India Show)

Merab won't test the standup nearly as much as his buddy did, that's for sure.
Really close fight on paper, where neither guy's lost to a fighter like their opponent.
Sean probably gets the (T)KO cuz why not, 'Murica.
 
So it finally happens. Good, time to settle that, Merab’s probably only shot at the belt. He better hope his game is as good as his online jabs at O’malley.
 
Merab - just beat it
(takes the belt to match the jacket)

Merab grounds and knocks the pink out of 'em
 
Great matchup. Clearly 2 best in the division. Can Sean’s footwork avoid Merab smothering?
 
They're going to waste this venue for this? No superfights? Alex/Jones, Aldo/Dom, etc?
It's early days, over 4 months to go til Sept 16th and UFC306.
I am quite sure Dana & Co will stack the card.
Gonna be a lot of Mexicans obviously, so some or all of Grasso / Moreno / Diego Lopes / Rosas Jr / Loopy Godinez / Yair Rodriguez etc are all likely to be on this 'Sphere' fight card.
 
I really like Merabs style and personality...but I find his cardio sus like I found Andrade and Usmans cardio sus. So I'm gonna roll w the Sugar on this one.
 
It's early days, over 4 months to go til Sept 16th and UFC306.
I am quite sure Dana & Co will stack the card.
Gonna be a lot of Mexicans obviously, so some or all of Grasso / Moreno / Diego Lopes / Rosas Jr / Loopy Godinez / Yair Rodriguez etc are all likely to be on this 'Sphere' fight card.
My dream is to put Lopes, Yair, & Ortega in separate fights to open the first 3 fights of the maincard. Grasso in the co-main, with either Ilia/Max or Sean/Merab as the main event. It's going to be fantastic. Wouldn't hate it if they added a bigger title like Jones or Pereira tho lol.
 
