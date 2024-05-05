It's early days, over 4 months to go til Sept 16th and UFC306.They're going to waste this venue for this? No superfights? Alex/Jones, Aldo/Dom, etc?
My dream is to put Lopes, Yair, & Ortega in separate fights to open the first 3 fights of the maincard. Grasso in the co-main, with either Ilia/Max or Sean/Merab as the main event. It's going to be fantastic. Wouldn't hate it if they added a bigger title like Jones or Pereira tho lol.
I am quite sure Dana & Co will stack the card.
Gonna be a lot of Mexicans obviously, so some or all of Grasso / Moreno / Diego Lopes / Rosas Jr / Loopy Godinez / Yair Rodriguez etc are all likely to be on this 'Sphere' fight card.