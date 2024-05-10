Rumored UFC 306 at the Sphere will be ONE AND DONE!!!

You Will Vote For Dreyga

You Will Vote For Dreyga

You have no choice
@Gold
Joined
Nov 14, 2019
Messages
21,307
Reaction score
46,544
SOURCE: https://www.mmaweekly.com/news/ufc-events-never-returning-to-las-vegas-sphere

Following their inaugural event later this year, reports have surfaced suggesting that the UFC will never return for a second event at the Las Vegas Sphere.

UFC 306 is set to be a historic event in the sport of mixed martial arts. The pay-per-view will take place at the coveted Las Vegas Sphere and is expected to be one of the most unique events in the sport's history.

Although the event at the Sphere could be an innovative new addition to the UFC going forward, it may be a one and done for the promotion. The idea of only hosting one card at the venue was discussed during the recent TKO earnings call.

"It wasn't necessarily built for UFC events. And it will be a one and done. We will do it one and done. "

"That's what Dana White has told us and he's going to make it extra special."
 
Don't worry boys Dana's going to stick a bunch of LED lights up at the Apex, you won't even notice the difference.
 
I honestly have no clue what the UFC is going to do at the Sphere. Its not really set up for combat sports. Its not like you can have visuals playing while a fight is taking place. That would be too distracting. And lets be honest, its not like the UFC is known for its production values.

Here's some drone footage that gives a sense of the size of the place. There's a little stage down front

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Not excited for 300? Dana said UFC noche 2 will be "the greatest live combat sports show anybody has ever seen"
Replies
13
Views
513
mbeethoven
M
tymikeson
where is a good place to meet some UFC fighters in Vegas Dec 9th weekend
2
Replies
31
Views
1K
Frank Kain
Frank Kain
Black9
Media Ilia Topuria "Think UFC Wants Me To Headline UFC 306: The Sphere" - Won't Fight Max Unless It's For BMF Belt
7 8 9
Replies
165
Views
4K
Leviticus
Leviticus

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,911
Messages
55,525,051
Members
174,810
Latest member
Lessconaga

Share this page

Back
Top