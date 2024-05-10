You Will Vote For Dreyga
You have no choice
@Gold
- Joined
- Nov 14, 2019
- Messages
- 21,307
- Reaction score
- 46,544
SOURCE: https://www.mmaweekly.com/news/ufc-events-never-returning-to-las-vegas-sphere
Following their inaugural event later this year, reports have surfaced suggesting that the UFC will never return for a second event at the Las Vegas Sphere.
UFC 306 is set to be a historic event in the sport of mixed martial arts. The pay-per-view will take place at the coveted Las Vegas Sphere and is expected to be one of the most unique events in the sport's history.
Although the event at the Sphere could be an innovative new addition to the UFC going forward, it may be a one and done for the promotion. The idea of only hosting one card at the venue was discussed during the recent TKO earnings call.
"It wasn't necessarily built for UFC events. And it will be a one and done. We will do it one and done. "
"That's what Dana White has told us and he's going to make it extra special."
Following their inaugural event later this year, reports have surfaced suggesting that the UFC will never return for a second event at the Las Vegas Sphere.
UFC 306 is set to be a historic event in the sport of mixed martial arts. The pay-per-view will take place at the coveted Las Vegas Sphere and is expected to be one of the most unique events in the sport's history.
Although the event at the Sphere could be an innovative new addition to the UFC going forward, it may be a one and done for the promotion. The idea of only hosting one card at the venue was discussed during the recent TKO earnings call.
"It wasn't necessarily built for UFC events. And it will be a one and done. We will do it one and done. "
"That's what Dana White has told us and he's going to make it extra special."