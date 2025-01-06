Social McDonald’s latest to end DEI programs

The cite a changing legal landscape, meaning they cannot discriminate. They also mention in the article, didn’t want to copy and paste too much, but they will be ending surveys of employees by external groups such surveying people on LGBT+Qanon inclusion, and other such “rights” groups

McDonald’s is ending some of its diversity practices, citing the US Supreme Court’s 2023 decision outlawing affirmative action in college admissions.

McDonald’s is the latest to shift its tactics in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling and the conservative backlash that followed. Walmart, John Deere, Harley-Davidson and others have also rolled back diversity programs.

McDonald’s said Monday that it planned to retire specific goals for achieving diversity at senior leadership levels. It also intends to end a program that encourages its suppliers to develop diversity training and increase the number of minorities in their own leadership ranks.

McDonald’s is latest to ax DEI policies — cites ‘shifting legal landscape’

The fast food chain also intends to end a program that encourages its suppliers to develop diversity training and increase the number of minorities in their own leadership ranks.
