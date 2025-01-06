McDonald’s is latest to ax DEI policies — cites ‘shifting legal landscape’ The fast food chain also intends to end a program that encourages its suppliers to develop diversity training and increase the number of minorities in their own leadership ranks.

The cite a changing legal landscape, meaning they cannot discriminate. They also mention in the article, didn’t want to copy and paste too much, but they will be ending surveys of employees by external groups such surveying people on LGBT+Qanon inclusion, and other such “rights” groups