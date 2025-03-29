US tells European companies to comply with Donald Trump’s anti-diversity order Move signals push by American president to widen his ideological campaign abroad

Businesses in Europe has started to receive a letter ordering them to comply with the anti DEI laws implemented by Trump in the US.The US government is trying to regulate the hiring practices in non-US businesses located in Europe!WTF??French business daily Les Echos, which first reported the demand late on Friday, said it had been sent out to firms by the U.S. embassy in Paris."We inform you that Executive Order 14173, Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-based Opportunities, signed by President Trump, applies to all suppliers and service providers of the U.S. Government, regardless of their nationality and the country in which they operate," reads the letter, according to a copy that French newspaper Le Figaro published on its website."We would be grateful if you could complete and sign the document in English within five days and return it to us by email. If you do not agree to sign this document, we would appreciate if you could provide detailed reasons, which we will forward to our legal services," the letter added, with reference to the certification seen by Reuters.Seriously! stick to fucking up the country that were stupid enough to elect you!