International US imposes anti DEI laws on european companies in europe

Businesses in Europe has started to receive a letter ordering them to comply with the anti DEI laws implemented by Trump in the US.
The US government is trying to regulate the hiring practices in non-US businesses located in Europe!

WTF??

French business daily Les Echos, which first reported the demand late on Friday, said it had been sent out to firms by the U.S. embassy in Paris.
"We inform you that Executive Order 14173, Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-based Opportunities, signed by President Trump, applies to all suppliers and service providers of the U.S. Government, regardless of their nationality and the country in which they operate," reads the letter, according to a copy that French newspaper Le Figaro published on its website.
"We would be grateful if you could complete and sign the document in English within five days and return it to us by email. If you do not agree to sign this document, we would appreciate if you could provide detailed reasons, which we will forward to our legal services," the letter added, with reference to the certification seen by Reuters.

US tells European companies to comply with Donald Trump’s anti-diversity order

Move signals push by American president to widen his ideological campaign abroad
Seriously! stick to fucking up the country that were stupid enough to elect you!
 
Well, if they do business in the US as well then they should check if their standards are up to snuff and not discriminatory.

Kinda like the EU expects American social media companies to adhere to their left wing totalitarian censorship policies or risk fines. Do you take issue with that?
 
All of that money should be going to Trump relatives or in worst-case, the major donors anyways

This is just Good Business

Trump_Steaks.png
 
Text book Dunning-Kruger effect.
 
