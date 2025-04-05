Quadtavius Tuck said: Who are famous for burning books? Nazis. This is the beginning of a new shoah. Click to expand...

yeah... we are moving towards fascism and authoritarianism daily. its amazing people support it.I don't want to hear any more about how far we have come in society. the only thing that has changed is our technology. morally and intellectually we have made VERY LITTLE progress at all and are currently moving backwards even from the little gains we have."the source" is the book that drove it all home for me. that book lays out the history of the jews from caveman times to post word war 11. it is filled but unbelievable atrocities and horrors. but the real horror for my young mind was coming to the end of all of that terrible history and the end of the book and realizing for the first time in my life that NOTHING has changed. there is no modern protection against the horrors of history. there is no dam to stop the flood intellectual or moral.we will repeat them.