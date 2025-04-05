Social US Naval Academy Library Removes Nearly 400 Books in DEI Purge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Books on the Holocaust, histories of feminism, civil rights and racism, and Maya Angelou’s famous autobiography, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” were among the nearly 400 volumes removed from the U.S. Naval Academy’s library this week after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s office ordered the school to get rid of ones that promote diversity, equity and inclusion.




The Navy late Friday provided the list of 381 books that have been taken out of its library. The move marks another step in the Trump administration’s far-reaching effort to purge so-called DEI content from federal agencies, including policies, programs, online and social media postings and curriculum at schools.

In addition to Angelou’s award-winning tome, the list includes “Memorializing the Holocaust,” which deals with Holocaust memorials; “Half American,” about African Americans in World War II; “A Respectable Woman,” about the public roles of African American women in 19th century New York; and “Pursuing Trayvon Martin,” about the 2012 shooting of the Black 17-year-old in Florida that raised questions about racial profiling.



Other books clearly deal with subjects that have been stridently targeted by the Trump administration, including gender identity, sexuality and transgender issues. A wide array of books on race and gender were targeted, dealing with such topics as African American women poets, entertainers who wore blackface and the treatment of women in Islamic countries.



Also on the list were historical books on racism, the Ku Klux Klan and the treatment of women, gender and race in art and literature.



In a statement, the Navy said officials went through the Nimitz Library catalog, using keyword searches, to identify books that required further review. About 900 books were identified in the search.

“Departmental officials then closely examined the preliminary list to determine which books required removal,” said Cmdr. Tim Hawkins, Navy spokesman. “Nearly 400 books were removed from Nimitz Library to comply with directives outlined in Executive Orders issued by the President.”



The books were removed shortly before Hegseth arrived Tuesday for a visit to the academy, which had already been planned and was not connected to the library purge, officials said.

The Pentagon has said the academies are “fully committed to executing and implementing President Trump’s Executive Orders.”

The Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, the Air Force Academy near Colorado Springs, Colorado, and the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, had not been included in President Donald Trump’s executive order in January that banned DEI instruction, programs or curriculum in kindergarten through 12th grade schools that receive federal funding. That is because the academies are colleges.

Pentagon leaders, however, turned their attention to the Naval Academy last week when a media report noted that the school had not removed books promoting DEI.

A U.S. official said the academy was told late last week to conduct the review and removal. It isn’t clear if the order was directed by Hegseth or someone else on his staff.

A West Point official confirmed earlier this week that the school had completed a review of its curriculum and was prepared to review library content if directed by the Army. The Air Force and Naval academies had also done curriculum reviews as had been required.

An Air Force Academy official said the school continually reviews its curriculum, coursework and other materials to ensure it all complies with executive orders and Defense Department policies.

Last week, Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, the Air Force Academy superintendent, told Congress that the school was in the middle of its course review, but there was no mention of books.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss academy policies.


Hegseth has aggressively pushed the department to erase DEI programs and online content, but the campaign has been met with questions from angry lawmakers, local leaders and citizens over the removal of military heroes and historic mentions from Defense Department websites and social media pages.
https://apnews.com/article/navy-dei-books-removed-library-angelou-9ac43d421bc8daffa9c055ccf8630221

So, we've officially arrived at book bans. I'm sure "free speech" advocates will be up in arms about this, right?
 
Quadtavius Tuck said:
Who are famous for burning books? Nazis. This is the beginning of a new shoah.
yeah... we are moving towards fascism and authoritarianism daily. its amazing people support it.

I don't want to hear any more about how far we have come in society. the only thing that has changed is our technology. morally and intellectually we have made VERY LITTLE progress at all and are currently moving backwards even from the little gains we have.

"the source" is the book that drove it all home for me. that book lays out the history of the jews from caveman times to post word war 11. it is filled but unbelievable atrocities and horrors. but the real horror for my young mind was coming to the end of all of that terrible history and the end of the book and realizing for the first time in my life that NOTHING has changed. there is no modern protection against the horrors of history. there is no dam to stop the flood intellectual or moral.

we will repeat them.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
Nr.1 on the list - how to be antiracist by that grifter kendi.

the list looks atrociously grifty. Any of you actually look though it?
it's basically minority worship and white man bad.

seriously, look through the list. it's hilariously horseshit.

i mean, kicking this garbage out sounds like a wise decision.
so burn the witches then ehh?
 
"NOOO! They're taking the commie shit out of the Naval Academy! NOOO!"

- Leftists
 
Fox by the Sea said:
Nr.1 on the list - how to be antiracist by that grifter kendi.

the list looks atrociously grifty. Any of you actually look though it?
it's basically minority worship and white man bad.

seriously, look through the list. it's hilariously horseshit.

i mean, kicking this garbage out sounds like a wise decision.
Even if the books are utter garbage, what is the benefit in removing them from the library? Why not just let them there gathering dust?
 
Daverisimo said:
Contents of the books aside, there's no situation where banning books is ever a good thing.
Oh' bullshit. There are plenty of books that have every reason to be banned in western society.

Do you also believe that no media should be banned? Get some North Korean shit all up in here, too? You know, 'cause we're a free society, and no hostile nation or ideology would ever take advantage of that? Give it a rest.

Free to a point. Without that point, you're just naive and stupid.
 
They are trying to remove black people from history and succeeding by the looks of it lol

Such a weird country where such drastic changes can happen overnight
 
Removing a book from a library isn’t a book ban, lol. It’s a ban if members of the Navy aren’t allowed to possess the book.

Removing something from a limited library because it adds no value is common sense. Books which sow discord or foster mistrust in a military force that require unit cohesion to perform should absolutely be purged. That said, at least some of the books should have stayed. Why would anyone want to minimise the holocaust, for example? Can’t understand the decision making process there.
 
