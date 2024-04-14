Max has always had power

KOPPE
אהיה אשר אהיה
@red
- Joined
- Oct 4, 2020
- Messages
- 8,121
- Reaction score
- 17,732
Fun fact for you, Max has the most knockouts and the most finishes in FW history. most of these came earlier in his career.
He also knocked Allen down when he tried to push the pace! Dropped Volk twice in the second fight. and these two are hard to crack.
Max definitely has some pop but knows he can outlast(most) people with volume.
cardio and output> power
He also knocked Allen down when he tried to push the pace! Dropped Volk twice in the second fight. and these two are hard to crack.
Max definitely has some pop but knows he can outlast(most) people with volume.
cardio and output> power