Media Magomed Ankalaev Responds to Alex Pereira’s Claim That He Turned Down Title Fight

1384695635.0.jpg

The surprise announcement that Khalil Rountree would be next in line to challenge Alex Pereira in the UFC 307 main event led to speculation that the reigning light heavyweight champion had snubbed top contender Magomed Ankalaev.

That is not the case, according to Pereira. While Ankalaev is considered to be a difficult style matchup for the Brazilian, “Poatan” claims that the decision to postpone the bout came from the Dagestani standout himself.

“I always wanted to fight Ankalaev, and I made it very clear to the organization, but Ankalaev didn't want to fight me,” Pereira said on his YouTube channel. “I don't know why, if that's where he would fight, if he didn't want to fight... He's not a champion. He's not in the position to choose anything. I think it was an opportunity that appeared, and he didn't want to take advantage of it. He has his reasons, which I don't know what they are, but I come here to tell you that I'm not afraid of anyone. I think he made things difficult, but one day I’ll find him.”

Upon learning of Pereira's statement, Ankalaev was quick to respond. Clearly irritated by the version of events presented by the Brazilian, he denied that he had refused to face Pereira and made it clear that he is willing to face the Sao Paulo native after his fight against Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308 on Oct. 26.

“You are a liar. Dana White and Mick Maynard never offered me a fight against you,” Ankalaev wrote on X. “You will eat these words after I resolve my business [against Rakic].”


@AlexPereiraUFC you are a liar. You said I turned fire down against you. @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 never offer me a fight against you. I’m gonna make you eat your word after I handle my business.
— Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) August 26, 2024
I honestly believe Ank is the one eating something when they fight, but a left hook
 
+ Juan and i could eat
 
UFC is just telling Pereira he won't take the fight lol we know what's really going on here.
 
Wasn't Anko trying to procrastinate fighting Alex in Abu Dhabi?
I am pretty sure when fight was announced his coach said that since UFC has different plan for Pereira they agreed to another fight before title shot.
 
I believe Pereira, and this was my first thought.

It doesn't have to be an outright refusal from Ankalaev, but dithering and delaying would be enough for the UFC to move on. They booked Pereira vs Khalil at fairly short notice and if Ankalaev wasn't taking it by a certain date, I bet they were ready to move on.

Ankalaev already has a bit of a history for wanting the ideal conditions.
 
giphy.webp

giphy.webp

giphy.webp
 
Reminder that when Hunter called Tommy to offer him the interim title fight, Tom asked why he isn't fighting Stipe, Hunter told him Stipe turned down the fight, then Stipe said that was BS.

Seems to be the modus operandi of the UFC.
 
