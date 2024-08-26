I believe Pereira, and this was my first thought.It doesn't have to be an outright refusal from Ankalaev, but dithering and delaying would be enough for the UFC to move on. They booked Pereira vs Khalil at fairly short notice and if Ankalaev wasn't taking it by a certain date, I bet they were ready to move on.Ankalaev already has a bit of a history for wanting the ideal conditions.