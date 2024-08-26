Kowboy On Sherdog
That is not the case, according to Pereira. While Ankalaev is considered to be a difficult style matchup for the Brazilian, “Poatan” claims that the decision to postpone the bout came from the Dagestani standout himself.
“I always wanted to fight Ankalaev, and I made it very clear to the organization, but Ankalaev didn't want to fight me,” Pereira said on his YouTube channel. “I don't know why, if that's where he would fight, if he didn't want to fight... He's not a champion. He's not in the position to choose anything. I think it was an opportunity that appeared, and he didn't want to take advantage of it. He has his reasons, which I don't know what they are, but I come here to tell you that I'm not afraid of anyone. I think he made things difficult, but one day I’ll find him.”
Upon learning of Pereira's statement, Ankalaev was quick to respond. Clearly irritated by the version of events presented by the Brazilian, he denied that he had refused to face Pereira and made it clear that he is willing to face the Sao Paulo native after his fight against Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308 on Oct. 26.
“You are a liar. Dana White and Mick Maynard never offered me a fight against you,” Ankalaev wrote on X. “You will eat these words after I resolve my business [against Rakic].”
@AlexPereiraUFC you are a liar. You said I turned fire down against you. @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 never offer me a fight against you. I’m gonna make you eat your word after I handle my business.
— Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) August 26, 2024
Magomed Ankalaev Responds to Alex Pereira’s Claim That He Turned Down Title Fight
The surprise announcement that Khalil Rountree would be next in line to challenge Alex Pereira in the UFC 307 main event led to speculation that the reigning light heavyweight champion had snubbed top contender Magomed Ankalaev.
www.sherdog.com
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
