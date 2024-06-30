  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Magomed Ankalaev opens as betting favorite for potential fight vs Alex Pereira

islam-makhachev-islam.gif
 
There’s tons of tape on Ankalaev from his lack of finishes, the more people comb through the more they’ll pick up on the holes in his game and the odds are probably going to shift.


- He can’t check leg Kicks

- Zero submission threat with passive GnP

- Slow mediocre footwork

- Fought T. Santos on a massive losing streak with two bum knees and couldn’t do anything, got dropped like a sack of potatoes in the process.



I don’t trust Ankalaevs chin and his lack of threat on the ground will get him chin checked.
 
That's a reasonable line, Magomed has more tools to win the fight. I'll hold off on my wager till it gets closer to the fight, the UFC hype machine will move it to a pick em and I will pound the line in favor of Magomed.
 
Skill-for-skill I'd favor Ank, but the guy is arrogant & stubborn, and that shows in the way he fights. I wouldn't be at all surprised to see him try & stand with Alex and get TKO'd for his efforts (KO could also happen, but I see him as a difficult guy to knock out cold). If he fought smart and measured a comfortable decision or sub could be very possible.
 
omawho402 said:
Perhaps we should remove wrestling from MMA? Since you don't see it as a legit way to win a fight apparently.
I struck a nerve, you're a sensitive one.

Has nothing do with with removing wrestling or not being a legit way to win a fight.

The point is more that Ankalaev has been talking in the media he doesn't need to wrestle to win the fight and says he will KO Alex, I say he doesn't and will panic wrestle after he gets chewed up.
 
if alex fights this guy in October abu dhabi and wins he's number 2 all time LHW without question.
 
JKS said:
I struck a nerve, you're a sensitive one.

Has nothing do with with removing wrestling or not being a legit way to win a fight.

The point is more that Ankalaev has been talking in the media he doesn't need to wrestle to win the fight and says he will KO Alex, I say he doesn't and will panic wrestle after he gets chewed up.
I'm not sensitive, you're the one that brought up a meaningless term "panic wrestling". That's right up there being lame with "weight bully".

Magomed has the chin, power, and striking to beat Alex on the feet. Have said this many times. Obviously I can't state this as a fact because the fight hasn't happened, but that's what I think. And even if he does opt to wrestle, who cares? A win is a win.
 
Fedora Millionankles said:
Wresting is one thing, but winning a fight via wall n stall or lay n pray only hurts the sport and makes it unwatchable and uninteresting.
Wall and stall and lay and pray I agree, but I don't think he'll be doing that. If he gets a takedown, I think he'll be bouncing Alex's head off the canvas.
 
