There’s tons of tape on Ankalaev from his lack of finishes, the more people comb through the more they’ll pick up on the holes in his game and the odds are probably going to shift.





- He can’t check leg Kicks



- Zero submission threat with passive GnP



- Slow mediocre footwork



- Fought T. Santos on a massive losing streak with two bum knees and couldn’t do anything, got dropped like a sack of potatoes in the process.







I don’t trust Ankalaevs chin and his lack of threat on the ground will get him chin checked.