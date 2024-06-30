We all know he won't be. His title shot specifically must be in October and specifically in a country with an Islamic athletic comissionI hope Ankalaev is ready when the next champion pulls out due to injury and Alex steps in again to save the day.
Or they just want to make money.Bookies reading Sherdog mistaking Poatan haters for Ankalaev fans
Perhaps we should remove wrestling from MMA? Since you don't see it as a legit way to win a fight apparently.Panic wrestle incoming.
Wresting is one thing, but winning a fight via wall n stall or lay n pray only hurts the sport and makes it unwatchable and uninteresting.Perhaps we should remove wrestling from MMA? Since you don't see it as a legit way to win a fight apparently.
I'm not sensitive, you're the one that brought up a meaningless term "panic wrestling". That's right up there being lame with "weight bully".I struck a nerve, you're a sensitive one.
Has nothing do with with removing wrestling or not being a legit way to win a fight.
The point is more that Ankalaev has been talking in the media he doesn't need to wrestle to win the fight and says he will KO Alex, I say he doesn't and will panic wrestle after he gets chewed up.
Wall and stall and lay and pray I agree, but I don't think he'll be doing that. If he gets a takedown, I think he'll be bouncing Alex's head off the canvas.Wresting is one thing, but winning a fight via wall n stall or lay n pray only hurts the sport and makes it unwatchable and uninteresting.