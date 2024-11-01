Rumored Periera vs Ankalaev at UFC 310 not happening

MMA Fighting says it's being discussed. Then MMA Fighting says it isn't being discussed one day later.

In both instances, irrational posts take place after both announcements. Suredawg in a nutshell.
 
Merab vs Umar would be a good alternative, but Merab is not man enough for that i'm afraid
 
Substance Abuse said:
VinceArch said:
Poatan: Call me and I'll pick up.

Ankalaev: I'll be ready if they need me.

UFC: Nah. Book Valentina vs Jennifer Maia 2 instead.
UFC: we don’t want to jeopardize our cash cow
 
It's just not worth it for Pereira to put it all on the line when he's clearly recovering from injuries and an insane amount of activity.

Like he is under absolutely zero obligation to do this. Let the guy recover and get a full camp for a tough stylistic matchup.
 
