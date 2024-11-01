AldoStillGoat
It’s MMAFighting reporting not a randomBut another random tweet said it was! Who do I believe?!
MMA Fighting says it's being discussed. Then MMA Fighting says it isn't being discussed one day later.
In both instances, irrational posts take place after both announcements. Suredawg in a nutshell.
UFC: we don’t want to jeopardize our cash cowPoatan: Call me and I'll pick up.
Ankalaev: I'll be ready if they need me.
UFC: Nah. Book Valentina vs Jennifer Maia 2 instead.
Poatan: Call me and I'll pick up.
Ankalaev: I'll be ready if they need me.
UFC: Nah. Book Valentina vs Jennifer Maia 2 instead.
Really? Did you watch his fight with Rakic? Poatan knocks him out within 2 rounds.UFC: we don’t want to jeopardize our cash cow
UFC should book the fight then. I'd watch.Really? Did you watch his fight with Rakic? Poatan knocks him out within 2 rounds.
He was forced to keep it standing by Dana because Dana said he wants an exciting fight or else he wouldn’t get a title shot.Really? Did you watch his fight with Rakic? Poatan knocks him out within 2 rounds.
Except he already said he would take the fight on December if it got offered.Ank isn't taking a fight on short notice? Huge surprise.
Poatan: Call me and I'll pick up.
Ankalaev: I'll be ready if they need me.
UFC: Nah. Book Valentina vs Jennifer Maia 2 instead.
UFC: we don’t want to jeopardize our cash cow