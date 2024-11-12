Luke Thomas' jimmies are BEYOND RUSTLED over Jon's ducking

Mohawk Banditó said: I might be off on the timeline, but am I correct in remembering that Luke was one of Jones' biggest coddlers forever, until right around the time Jones had this weird hissy fit on him?



Has Luke been a certified hater ever since? Click to expand...

Not that I've seen before this.He has usually been self-conscious, as he always is, about appearing to be a hater in response to that exchange, so he overcompensates and goes out of his way to still coddle some Jones balls.Clearly this was a breaking point.