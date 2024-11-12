  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Luke Thomas' jimmies are BEYOND RUSTLED over Jon's ducking

Tbf, the ducking conversation is the only interesting talking point around this bout, and that's a direct consequence of going ahead with this farcical "title" fight.

So even though I'm gonna watch and not get too wrapped up in the politics of it all, this being the prevailing narrative is 100% Jons/Danas faults
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
I might be off on the timeline, but am I correct in remembering that Luke was one of Jones' biggest coddlers forever, until right around the time Jones had this weird hissy fit on him?

Has Luke been a certified hater ever since?
Not that I've seen before this.

He has usually been self-conscious, as he always is, about appearing to be a hater in response to that exchange, so he overcompensates and goes out of his way to still coddle some Jones balls.

Clearly this was a breaking point.
 
i wish i could sit a table over from him at a restaurant and just talk to my wife about ufc fighters

i'd purposely mispronounce all the foreign fighter names just to ruin his dinner.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
I might be off on the timeline, but am I correct in remembering that Luke was one of Jones' biggest coddlers forever, until right around the time Jones had this weird hissy fit on him?

Has Luke been a certified hater ever since?
I'm not sure but he made a really long video explaining his beef with Jon, I wasn't able to watch it all the way.
 
Not sure who to hate more here
<{vega}>

One guy definitely hid under the cage to avoid drug testing, took three years off to dodge francis, crashed into a woman and ran away twice...

<mma1>
 
If anyone's interested, he made a video about his beef with Jones years ago.

 
puppybird said:
Sorry babe I’ll be late home Saturday, me and the boys are watching the Styp Miokick fight
Babe most of the boys are casuals but I been watching since my all time favorite fighter Wandy (pronounces his name with a W) was fighting in PRIDE.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
I might be off on the timeline, but am I correct in remembering that Luke was one of Jones' biggest coddlers forever, until right around the time Jones had this weird hissy fit on him?

Has Luke been a certified hater ever since?
IIRC Luke was still dickriding him after this which made it all the more funnier. Not sure why Luke jumped off the bandwagon I don't listen to Luke.
 
He trolled Luke badly putting on a UK accent in an interview lol<lmao>

Starts around 1:20
 
Luke says it like it is here, 100% truth.

This would go down as the biggest and most clear duck in the sports history
 
