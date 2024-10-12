Which current UFC champ rustles the most jimmies?

TITS
Steel Belt
Feb 25, 2013
25,476
19,259
Right now it looks like Juliana is rustling more jimmies than anyone else lately, but I still think Jones rustles the most due to the shear magnitude of his haters, compared to someone in a division no one really cares about. Belal and Merab obviously rustled a lot of jimmies. Alex really only rustles Hill's and Ankalaev's jimmies, otherwise he is well liked. Islam used to be #2 behind Jon, but his jimmy rustling days seem to be over. DDP is considered by many to be a possible GOAT jimmie rustler, but it's really only his opponents, the MMA fans don't seem to get rustled by him. Topuria is up there too. Valentina seems to cause a lot of rustling still, while Wheili doesn't really cause any rustling. No one really cares about the flyweight division, so Pantoja is out of the poll too.
My list:
1. Jon
2. Juliana
3. Belal (was #2 until Juliana regained her title)
4. Merab
5. Topuria
6. Shevchenko
7. Islam
8. DDP
I excluded Alex, Pantoja and Zhang from my list due to the lack of jimmies being rustled by them, and no point in adding them to the poll.
