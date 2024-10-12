Which current UFC champ rustles the most jimmies?

Right now it looks like Juliana is rustling more jimmies than anyone else lately, but I still think Jones rustles the most due to the shear magnitude of his haters, compared to someone in a division no one really cares about. Belal and Merab obviously rustled a lot of jimmies. Alex really only rustles Hill's and Ankalaev's jimmies, otherwise he is well liked. Islam used to be #2 behind Jon, but his jimmy rustling days seem to be over. DDP is considered by many to be a possible GOAT jimmie rustler, but it's really only his opponents, the MMA fans don't seem to get rustled by him. Topuria is up there too. Valentina seems to cause a lot of rustling still, while Wheili doesn't really cause any rustling. No one really cares about the flyweight division, so Pantoja is out of the poll too.



My list:

1. Jon

2. Juliana

3. Belal (was #2 until Juliana regained her title)

4. Merab

5. Topuria

6. Shevchenko

7. Islam

8. DDP



I excluded Alex, Pantoja and Zhang from my list due to the lack of jimmies being rustled by them, and no point in adding them to the poll.