Which current UFC champ rustles the most jimmies?

Right now it looks like Juliana is rustling more jimmies than anyone else lately, but I still think Jones rustles the most due to the shear magnitude of his haters, compared to someone in a division no one really cares about. Belal and Merab obviously rustled a lot of jimmies. Alex really only rustles Hill's and Ankalaev's jimmies, otherwise he is well liked. Islam used to be #2 behind Jon, but his jimmy rustling days seem to be over. DDP is considered by many to be a possible GOAT jimmie rustler, but it's really only his opponents, the MMA fans don't seem to get rustled by him. Topuria is up there too. Valentina seems to cause a lot of rustling still, while Wheili doesn't really cause any rustling. No one really cares about the flyweight division, so Pantoja is out of the poll too.

My list:
1. Jon
2. Juliana
3. Belal (was #2 until Juliana regained her title)
4. Merab
5. Topuria
6. Shevchenko
7. Islam
8. DDP

I excluded Alex, Pantoja and Zhang from my list due to the lack of jimmies being rustled by them, and no point in adding them to the poll.
 
The only one that's actually known outside of the small circles of MMA insiders is Jon.

It's truly dark times for MMA.

Imagine walking up to your mom and saying: Do you know Rafael Nadal?

She would say: Yeah, the tennis player.

Then you go: Who's Merab?

And she would be like: "bless you".
 
Jones - Ducking
Pena - "I dont like her personality!" - People who don't know her
Belal - he's boring! (superceded usman, leon and woodley who were all just as bad)
Merab - All his fights look the same
Illa - Says mean things, thinks he's a good fighter
DDP - He's White, nuff said
Islam - Fights once a year, perfers featherweights
Valentina - Salty
Poatan - gets ragged on for not being a UFC match maker, Is ducking a guy who has refused to fight him atleast once

Bonus
Pantoja - Not even on the poll, that's how forgettable he is
 
They rustle different jimmies for different reasons.

Jon for being a PED abuser but still widely regarded as GOAT and being allowed to hold the belt hostage for a meaningless fight.

Belal for being cringey and boring, initially, but I think he’s winning more people over.

Pena here lately for being delusional about her last performance and thinking Amanda will fight her. But I believe this may be a schtick and she’s just trying to drum up interest in a kind of heel turn.
 
HAHA, great thread! Now that I'm looking at them with this question in mind.. MAN, are there a lot of champs right now that rustle the jimmies of the Suredawger's <lol>
 
Pena here lately for being delusional about her last performance and thinking Amanda will fight her. But I believe this may be a schtick and she's just trying to drum up interest in a kind of heel turn.
IMO She's been the heel her entire career. She's smart for asking for the nunes fight. Nunes comback is a huge draw she can be a part of and it's a trilogy
 
IMO She's been the heel her entire career. She's smart for asking for the nunes fight. Nunes comback is a huge draw she can be a part of and it's a trilogy
Yea it's the biggest fight they could make for her. Can't blame her for shooting her shot, however futile. Amanda has zero interest in that fight right now.
 
Jones for cheating/ducking
Valentina for being a confident female who wins all the time.
 
