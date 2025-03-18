  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

UFCs current Champs are all better than every previous champion

MetaIIica

MetaIIica

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 14, 2019
Messages
563
Reaction score
1,650
Flyweight - Pantoja potentially would have a tough time against prime Cejudo, and prime Mighty Mouse, but other than that he beats everyone

Bantamweight - Merab cleared out his division, he beat pretty much everyone, and will continue to do so

Featherweight - Topuria is knocking heads off former champs left and right, he already beat all of the "goats" of featherweight in 1 year.

Lightweight - Islam destroys everyone, only has 1 loss earlier in his career. Only tough matchup is Khabib, but Islam is more skilled in everything not wrestling/grappling

Welterweight - Belal Muhammad had to fight everyone for a title shot, hes basically a clone of kamaru usman but with dagestani style, and hypertropia.

Middleweight - DDP already beat the modern goats of middleweight, and hes finishing almost everyone.

Light Heavyweight - Ankalaev is a dagestani monster. He uses his dagestani ball hugging techniques to defeat his opponents. Jones would be his toughest matchup.

Heavyweight - Jon Jones is the greatest mma fighter of all time regardless PED use, never lost except for a foul, beat 3 generations of champions, he would have a few tough matchups at heavyweight. Ngannou post Ciryl Gane is a nightmare for Jones, but pre Stipe 1 Ngannou would be a lot easier. Prime Cain Velasquez would be hard, basically a bigger stronger ballistic version of DC, and finally Aspinall, but he's not champ.
 
If there is anytime in this history of the UFC where I would say this is the weakest line up of champions to the past, this is the period.

HW Jones - Francis, Cain, JDS, Prime Stipe beat him. Werdum would be a tough fight.
LHW Ankalaev - Jones, Cormier beat him, a few others would give him a hard fight and 50/50.
MW DDP - Anderson, Weidman, Rockhold Franklin beat him.
WW Belal - GSP, Usman, Hendricks, Lawler beat him, Woodley also has a great shot.
LW - No one aside Khabib
FW Volk or Lopes - This is one is tricky cause Ilia just vacated
BW Merhab - TJ and Cruz would beat him
FW Pantoja - DJ and Figueredo beat him.
 
Last edited:
JKS said:
If there is anytime in this history of the UFC where I would say this is the weakest line up of champions to the past, this is the period.

HW Jones - Cain, JDS, Prime Stipe beat him. Werdum would be a tough fight.
LHW Ankalaev - Jones, Cormier beat him, a few others would give him a hard fight and 50/50.
MW DDP - Anderson, Weidman, Rockhold Franklin beat him.
WW Belal - GSP, Usman, Hendricks, Lawler beat him, Woodley also has a great shot.
LW - No one aside Khabib
FW Volk or Lopes - This is one is tricky cause Ilia just vacated
BW Merhab - TJ and Cruz would beat him
FW Pantoja - DJ and Figueredo beat him.
Click to expand...
Lol no glassjaws like Weidman and Rockhold won't do nothing to DDP
 
Mammothman said:
Lol no glassjaws like Weidman and Rockhold won't do nothing to DDP
Click to expand...

Weidman never had a glass jaw and was a pretty durable fighter. Either way, more to the fight and both are more skilled and better fighters. Both beat him.
 
Mammothman said:
Lol no glassjaws like Weidman and Rockhold won't do nothing to DDP
Click to expand...

Exactly. I was laughing when I read it. Prime Rockhold would be easily get beaten by Dricus. Rockhold in his prime was getting beaten easily. Weidman also similar case as well as Franklin who lost to many fighters of that era. Dricus is better both of these everywhere and way stronger, bigger. Prime Anderson is the only one I would say, be a tough fight for Dricus so that is where I would agree.
 
Last edited:
JKS said:
Weidman never had a glass jaw and was a pretty durable fighter. Either way, more to the fight and both are more skilled and better fighters. Both beat him.
Click to expand...
Those won't 2 be able to bully Dricus like they did with most of their opponents, they also have shit IQ which Dricus would exploit sooner or later.
 
MMAFanCal said:
Jan broke prime Rockhold's jaw, from what I remember. This guy would get murdered by Dricus.

Click to expand...

Exactly, Rockhold love to fight with his hands down like he is silva, he forget he doesn't have his striking and especially not his chin.
 
HW Jones - Beat everyone in his prime, 50/50 vs Ngannou
LHW Ankalaev - Jones, Cormier beat him
MW DDP - Anderson, Weidman beat him.
WW Belal - GSP, Usman, Hendricks beat him
LW - Islam - 50/50 vs Khabib and Ilia
FW Volk - 50/50 vs Aldo and Conor
BW Merab - TJ and Cruz would beat him
FW Pantoja - DJ and Cejudo beat him.
 
Mammothman said:
Those won't 2 be able to bully Dricus like they did with most of their opponents, they also have shit IQ which Dricus would exploit sooner or later.
Click to expand...

Rockhold is vulnerable cause of his defense and chin no doubt, I would still pick him to win but he can always get caught. Weidman on the other hand would have his way with DDP.
 
JKS said:
Prime? He was 4 years removed from being champion and coming of a 16 months lay off.
Click to expand...

He also lost to Yoel Romero in 2018 who was never a top tier fighter. Need more? That was 6+ years ago when he was in his early 30s at the time. Rockhold himself admitted, he was getting bullied by Islam in camps. You will define based on what suits your argument the most. Bottom line, Dricus has never had those losses in UFC. Objectively, only prime Anderson Silva would have a good chance of beating a prime Dricus. He has only won and finished most of his opponent, no matter the competition. Add to the fact, that Dricus is bigger, stronger, more powerful who can impose his will on his opponents. Other than your subjective opinion, there is ZERO evidence to back up your claim.
 
MMAFanCal said:
Exactly. I was laughing when I read it. Prime Rockhold would be easily get beaten by Dricus. Rockhold in his prime was getting beaten easily. Weidman also similar case as well as Franklin who lost to many fighters of that era. Dricus is better both of these everywhere and way stronger, bigger. Prime Anderson is the only one I would say, be a tough fight for Dricus so that is where I would agree.
Click to expand...

Dricus is not bigger than any of the guys you mentioned.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

jackleeb
The Absolute Best Fighter Ever in Each Weight Class
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
Harlekin
Harlekin

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,695
Messages
57,045,811
Members
175,515
Latest member
Fritzlton

Share this page

Back
Top