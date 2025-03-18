UFCs current Champs are all better than every previous champion

Flyweight - Pantoja potentially would have a tough time against prime Cejudo, and prime Mighty Mouse, but other than that he beats everyone



Bantamweight - Merab cleared out his division, he beat pretty much everyone, and will continue to do so



Featherweight - Topuria is knocking heads off former champs left and right, he already beat all of the "goats" of featherweight in 1 year.



Lightweight - Islam destroys everyone, only has 1 loss earlier in his career. Only tough matchup is Khabib, but Islam is more skilled in everything not wrestling/grappling



Welterweight - Belal Muhammad had to fight everyone for a title shot, hes basically a clone of kamaru usman but with dagestani style, and hypertropia.



Middleweight - DDP already beat the modern goats of middleweight, and hes finishing almost everyone.



Light Heavyweight - Ankalaev is a dagestani monster. He uses his dagestani ball hugging techniques to defeat his opponents. Jones would be his toughest matchup.



Heavyweight - Jon Jones is the greatest mma fighter of all time regardless PED use, never lost except for a foul, beat 3 generations of champions, he would have a few tough matchups at heavyweight. Ngannou post Ciryl Gane is a nightmare for Jones, but pre Stipe 1 Ngannou would be a lot easier. Prime Cain Velasquez would be hard, basically a bigger stronger ballistic version of DC, and finally Aspinall, but he's not champ.