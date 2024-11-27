If Jon Jones was really the GOAT, ONE loss wouldnt matter.

Jones isn't afraid of taking an ass whooping. When people say he's "ducking" they're not saying it like he's afraid of getting his ass kicked.



However Jon is mortified of losing. Out of all the all time greats Jon's legacy is by far the most rotten. It's so rotten that a loss could definitely shift the scales in terms of his true GOAT credibility.



He knows this and thus he only takes fights which he knows he has a much lower chance of losing. His whole identity is hinged on remaining undefeated because it's the only way to justify his GOAT status and the only thing he has that isn't tarnished.



This is how you know his GOAT status is over inflated and force fed. Out of all the all time greats hes only one who proclaims himself as the GOAT and he's the only one who acts like he has nothing left to prove.



For a 6'4 230lbs fighter with 84 reach who's been caught using steroids 3x and who's spent 5 of the last 7 years on the sidelines and ducking guys like Ngannou and Aspinall, he certainly has a lot to prove.



Does this mean he needs to go on a 10 fight win streak? No. But ducking his biggest challenges isn't a good look for someone who claims he's the GOAT.



If someone is really the GOAT then one loss wouldn't change that. The only way one loss would change that is if their GOAT status is rotten and questionable.



Sorry fanboys this is the truth.