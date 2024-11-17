If you look past all the ped violations, I think Thiago Santos and Gus fights were questionable, but Reyes was the clear victor of that fight and it was an all out robbery.



Jon eeked out a lot of boring stinkers in his career even in his supposed prime against guys like OSP.



If Jon had that loss to Reyes who was kind of journeyman lets face it, would you Jon "Goat" believers still believe he was the GOAT?







