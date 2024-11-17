  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Would Jones "GOAT" believers still consider Jon the GOAT if Reyes wasn't robbed?

MarioLemieux

MarioLemieux

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Sep 8, 2024
Messages
396
Reaction score
942
If you look past all the ped violations, I think Thiago Santos and Gus fights were questionable, but Reyes was the clear victor of that fight and it was an all out robbery.

Jon eeked out a lot of boring stinkers in his career even in his supposed prime against guys like OSP.

If Jon had that loss to Reyes who was kind of journeyman lets face it, would you Jon "Goat" believers still believe he was the GOAT?



 
He's no goat.

He's the most talented, who happen to be a cheater.

This narrative is insane.

I don't know who told Dana to keep pushing this narrative, but public is just eating this shit up
 
the sad thing is:

ten years from now nobody will remember that reyes actually beat jones

he'll be just another name on the record
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

SuperAlly
Even if Jones loses this weekend he’s still the GOAT…
2
Replies
38
Views
571
Domitian
Domitian

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,323
Messages
56,514,582
Members
175,262
Latest member
thadnt

Share this page

Back
Top