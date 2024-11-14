Jones has the most rotten legacy of all the all time greats

Obviously Jones is an all time great. Some say he's the GOAT but most of the people who say that are U FIGHT CHEAP fanboys who listen to everything Den Waitche says like it's gospel. They're Low iq fans.

Either way Jon is an absolute all time great regardless of where you put him on the list. Out of all the all time greats I think he has the most ROTTEN legacy out of everyone. The others have losses but Jon's legacy is filled with dark spots and asterisks and topped off with blatant cowardly ducking which you couldn't accuse the others of doing.

Jones tested + for steroids 3x. Ducked Ng when he was still in the UFC to the point where Jones stayed in a division he already cleaned out (LHW) to fight bums like Anthony Smith and Dominic Reyes just to avoid getting knocked out by Ng.

Jones claimed he needed 3 years to "get his body ready for HW" while being 6'4 235lbs with an 84 reach and every steroid under the sun in his system to give him the strength of a HW but the the second Ng left the UFC, Jon's body was suddenly ready to fight at HW against a French kickboxer with no ground game.

Now Tom Aspinall is calling out Jones for an Undisputed HW title fight and he's ducking Tom to the point that he said hes willing to vacate his HW belt just to duck Tom. Jones knows that Tom is in his prime and hes as hungry today as Jones was in 2011-2015. Jones doesn't want that smoke because there's a good chance it will be a crushing defeat for Jones.

Jones claims Tom hasn't done enough to deserve this fight and he acts like he has nothing left to prove but he's been caught with steroids 3x. He's spent 5 of the last 7 years inactive on the sidelines and he's ducked every fierce HW the UFC ever had. Jones has a lot to prove for someone who thinks he's the GOAT and whom scumbag Den Waitche claims is the GOAT. Real GOATs don't duck.

Does this mean Jon has to go on a 10 fight winning streak af 37 years old? Obviously not but ducking Tom isn't doing him any favors. Vacating his HW belt just to avoid Tom to fight a MW kickboxer who got out grappled by Izzy instead isn't doing him any favors. All this makes him look like a chump and hurts his legacy.

There is no bigger legacy fight for Jones than Tom because its the riskiest fight available and would make Jon the UNDISPUTED HW champion and the challenge of being 37 years old and fighting a modern generation HW who's in his prime and dangerous everywhere would force even the most staunch critics of Jon hespect of heem.

If 37 year old Jon went out there with a clean blood test and beat prime Tom in 2025, it would clean his legacy up significantly and it would force even the the biggest of Jon Jones haters to bend the knee and accept that he's the GOAT.

Instead Jon is lying and claiming Tom doesnt deserve the fight. Hes claiming Tom is a "nobody" and seeking a fight with another kickboxer with no ground game instead of fighting Tom.

Intelligent fans are irate and the media has been grilling Jon so hard about his blatant ducking that he's now avoiding interviews. Everybody sees he's ducking. Even Den Waitche.

Im not sure what's more disgusting. Jon's blatant ducking of Tom and his dishonest reasoning for it or the delusion of his fanboys who defend his cowardly behavior and act like it's all good.

Jon's whole identity is hinged on remaining undefeated. I don't think he'd handle a loss well emotionally and psychologically. His fans' identity is also hinged on this which is why they sweep his blatant steroid use, his blatant cheating and his blatant ducking under the rug.

If Jon beats Stipe and doesn't retire after and doesn't fight Tom his legacy will become even more rotten than it already was which is nuts because his legacy is already the most rotten out of all the all time greats.
 
imo Jones has way too many asterisks to be called the goat
that being said I never understood the Tom Aspinall hype -- he has glass knees that jones would implode with a single oblique kick
 
IMO his entire career after the first DC win has been pretty underwhelming with the one exception being a fight that got overturned because Jones pissed hot. Jose Aldo has put in more GOAT worthy performances since losing his belt than Jones has in the same time frame with the wins over Moicano, Font, and Munoz.
 
Jon Jones is precisely why I like to specify between the most accomplished fighters of all-time vs the GREATEST fighters of all-time.

Jon has the most title fight wins and an insanely long resume, PACKED with the scalps of legends... Maybe the best resume ever, especially considering he doesn't LOSE!
But I will never put him in the same category as guys like GSP, Fedor, Aldo, MM and Khabib.
Listen to the way other fighters talk about those five. The reverence and the respect. It's beautiful.
Then listen to fighters talk about Jon. Totally different.

I'm sorry, but consistently being a giant piece of shit ABSOLUTELY counts against you, in my opinion.
Call him the best fighter ever or the most accomplished, but TRUE GREATNESS will forever allude that loser.

Even before the numerous positives, the criminal activities, the hiding from the USADA officials, Jon was a pompous, self-righteous asshole BUT he had an answer for anything in the cage. Testing positive for PEDS numerous times though, his whole career will forever have an asterisk next to his name. Go ahead and call him your GOAT if you want but the arguments against him are very overwhelming.
 
Reading that novella is asking a lot, but if Jon's legacy were a stock, it would look like a huge bump on IPO, then trading sideways for like 11 years. No sell off, but no increase either. He was fighting often and finishing most of his fights up until the 1st Gus fight, and since then, he's had 9 fights in over 11 years with 2 finishes plus 1 that got overturned for a failed drug test and few sketchy decisions.
 
Are you not entertained?

I wish this sport could be nothing but good guys, all-timers or not, who do the right thing and act the right way. It isn't and for the most part I don't care. Lets us put this in perspective, the UFC OG of OGs popped for levels of gear that would shut down an elephant when fighting a fellow OG (disgraceful, ain't nothing changed from then till now). Every sport is full of douche bags, it isn't just MMA. I don't root for the bad guys, but it is fun to have someone to root against so we need guys like Jon just to keep things interesting.


Jones started fighting legends when he was 23, so of course they were all a chunk older than he was, and in the Rua-to-Belfort run they were all in the 29-35 age range, i.e., thoroughly ordinary to young ages for active LHW legends.
 
