Lopes vs Ortega commentary is horrendous

They made a comment about his Lopes will be upset if loses this fight because he didn't put his foot on the gas.

DC and Rogan are watching a different fight. Brian has landed nothing of substance while Lopes has dropped him with heavy hooks and all they can talk about is how Lopes looks tired. Well yeah because he is actually fighting, Brian is fighting to survive.

Even his own corner is saying he needs a finish going into the 3rd.

This fight is not close
 
apparently both guys have hands, thanks for the insight commentators.
 
Ortega landed almost nothing that backed off Lopez while he was eating bombs all night from Lopez.
 
Lopez is legit AF, and Ortega is just too tough for his own good. I hope he doesn't end up as Brian "CTE City" Ortega.
 
