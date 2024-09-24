News Diego Lopes wants to be backup for Topuria vs Holloway

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Master of Science in Shookology
@Black
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
5,895
Reaction score
14,782


Diego Lopes says his plan at the moment is to be the backup fighter for Topuria vs Holloway at #UFC308, but if that doesn't happen he wants to fight Volk in December "We’d like the possibility of fighting Volkanovski in December. He doesn’t like to wait, and neither do I, so that could be a good fight.A lot can happen, but I think the two most viable options for us right now are being the backup fighter in Abu Dhabi, or fighting Volkanovski in December. The UFC is aware that I’m available for [UFC 308], so it depends on what they want to do.”
 
Just take a fight on the same card?

That's what the UFC used to do back in the days,
have another top contender fight in the same weight class as the main event just in case...
 
Good call out and good flexibility. I know recently there's been some trash talk with Lopes and Evloev but tbh they shouldn't rematch unless there's a belt on the line, since they are both highly likely to be in the title picture asap.
 
Sonny Qc said:
Just take a fight on the same card?

That's what the UFC used to do back in the days,
have another top contender fight in the same weight class as the main event just in case...
Click to expand...
Card is full, and if ANYONE deserves to be a backup it's him. He's won 5 fights in 13 months, including 3 top 15 wins in 5 months.
 
Lopes vs either of those guys would be fun. Dude is a wild man.
 
Him and Topuria are two of my favorites in the division, I really hope they don't fight each other.
 
Diego is working his way to a title shot at lightning speed, love em
 
Sonny Qc said:
Just take a fight on the same card?

That's what the UFC used to do back in the days,
have another top contender fight in the same weight class as the main event just in case...
Click to expand...
Ranked high enough and he just fought, if he is taking risks and back to back camps is for a title fight only, which to me sounds reasonable.
 
Diego lopes is awesome

and by far he has the best hair in mma of all time.
 
No, book a fight on the same night.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

DanDragon Machi
Diego Lopes or Khamzat Chimaev: Who do you think is gonna be champ first?
2
Replies
33
Views
591
Vampire life
Vampire life
Black9
Media Khamzat Chimaev FAVORED Pulling Out Fight vs Rob Whittaker @ UFC 308
2 3
Replies
48
Views
2K
StonedLemur
StonedLemur
Legendary
Lopes vs Ortega commentary is horrendous
2 3
Replies
51
Views
2K
blaseblase
blaseblase
Black9
  • Locked
Rumored Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway - UFC 306: The Sphere - September 14th
2 3
Replies
45
Views
3K
BoxerMaurits
BoxerMaurits

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,029
Messages
56,233,870
Members
175,118
Latest member
wheelie11134

Share this page

Back
Top