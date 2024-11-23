Topuria, Evleov should fight

Kaiokenrye24
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Oct 2, 2016
- Messages
- 5,536
- Reaction score
- 1,597
Except for Diego Lopes, the rest of 145’s top 5 are grandfathered in and have clear limitations.
Volkanovski and Holloway are past their prime, I could see Holloway having an ugly decline if his durability is gone
Yair has too much quit in him, and Ortega can be lethal on the mat but has way too many other deficiencies from cardio to striking
Volkanovski and Holloway are past their prime, I could see Holloway having an ugly decline if his durability is gone
Yair has too much quit in him, and Ortega can be lethal on the mat but has way too many other deficiencies from cardio to striking