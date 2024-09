Diego Lopes or Khamzat Chimaev: Who do you think is gonna be champ first?

DanDragon Machi said: Both has practically the same age and are pretty close to a title shot. Who has the toughest road?



Comparing the weighclasses level:



Holloway> Whittaker

Topuria > Dricus

Volkanovski > Strickland

Sterling < Adesanya

Evloev < Borralho



Diego fights much more frequently and it's can be decisive Click to expand...

I think Khamzat is more talented, but to paraphrase Kimbo Slice, Khamzat's enemy is da inna me, and until he can defeat that, he'll never be champ.Ps I want to see someone rock a Diego Lopes mullet with a Khamzat beard