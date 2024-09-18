Diego Lopes or Khamzat Chimaev: Who do you think is gonna be champ first?

DanDragon Machi
Both has practically the same age and are pretty close to a title shot. Who has the toughest road?
Comparing the weighclasses level:
Holloway> Whittaker
Topuria > Dricus
Volkanovski > Strickland
Sterling < Adesanya
Evloev < Borralho
Diego fights much more frequently and it's can be decisive
