Diego Lopes or Khamzat Chimaev: Who do you think is gonna be champ first?

Both has practically the same age and are pretty close to a title shot. Who has the toughest road?

Comparing the weighclasses level:

Holloway> Whittaker
Topuria > Dricus
Volkanovski > Strickland
Sterling < Adesanya
Evloev < Borralho

Diego fights much more frequently and it's can be decisive
 
Khamzat is working towards that triple champ status and doesn't bother with this singular type championhip shit the noobs are doing.
 
Diego

Khamzat already has been here for quite a while. We would've seen it by now imo
 
I think Khamzat is more talented, but to paraphrase Kimbo Slice, Khamzat's enemy is da inna me, and until he can defeat that, he'll never be champ.

Ps I want to see someone rock a Diego Lopes mullet with a Khamzat beard
 
Khamzat seems like he's on track for a late bloom glow up . Diego Lopes seems like this is his peak.
 
