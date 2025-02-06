  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Ilia Topuria changes tune, pitches Diego Lopes as possible next challenger

A lot can change in a day.

During the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s media day for UFC 312, current featherweight kingpin Ilia Topuria (16-0)—who is in Australia cornering brother Aleksandre Topuriasuggested that he had one name in mind if he remained at 145 pounds: Alexander Volkanovski. He also continued floating the idea of moving up to lightweight to challenge Islam Makhachev. On Thursday, however, Topuria informed Sherdog he had a different name in mind.
Diego [Lopes] has this profile, he is aggressive and brings dynamism to the Octagon,” Topuria said to the surprise of some. “He does what the public wants to see: he fights for real, not to simply survive. And that’s what I want for my next fight. I don’t want an opponent who just controls the pace, I want someone who really challenges me.”

Whether this means Topuria has changed course, or if he is intentionally giving different outlets different answers to generate confusion or interest, it is unclear. What is clear, however, is how Topuria views the unbeaten Russian Movsar Evloev.

“I fight to entertain the fans,” the Spanish fighter by way of Georgia said confidently. “I don’t want someone who just seeks victory by any means necessary. I need someone who has something relevant to show. Movsar has victories, but they are decisions, and he doesn’t submit anyone. I can knock him out in the first round. For me, what matters is a fight that excites people, that has something impactful.”

Given the champion’s statements, Sherdog reached out to Lopes, who did not expect Topuria to speak about him so complimentarily.

“I think those comments caught everyone by surprise since he had said he was going to defend his title against Volkanovski for his next fight, but who knows. [A] fight with him for the title next would be perfect, let’s see what UFC will decide. In case Topuria truly decides to move up to 155, I’d like to fight against Volkanovski, whether it’s a title fight or not, or an interim title. I’d want to fight him. If he’s going to be left without a fight, I’m here,” the Brazilian concluded.

However he fights next, i am looking forward to watching him perform again.

He is the best boxer style mma fighter right now imo
 
Yea we get it, you dislike that Eloev won’t fight into your strengths and that might cause you to lose. Understandable.
 
I don’t think Diego is ready yet for the title shot
But so be it if they make it thappen
 
