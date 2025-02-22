  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Diego Lopes: UFC has made it clear than anyone wanting to be double champ must now vacate first

“They were very clear to us that they said that they are no longer giving [the] chance to jump from one weight class to another,” Lopes said. “If you want to move up, you have to vacate your title. That’s what UFC has said to all champions who are planning to move up a weight class. They will no longer have the status of double champion simultaneously.

“If he is going to be a double champion, [he] will be nothing more than a champion of two categories.”

Diego Lopes reacts to Ilia Topuria vacating title, says UFC changed rules on double-champ status

Diego Lopes reveals some new UFC rules for champions, and reacts to Ilia Topuria vacating the featherweight title.
Huge if true
 
ESPN requires a title on their PPV cards. Hence the superabundance of intrem belts. Champ-vs-Champ matches makes it all the more difficult for the UFC to scheduel their cards.
 
ESPN requires a title on their PPV cards. Hence the superabundance of intrem belts. Champ-vs-Champ matches makes it all the more difficult for the UFC to scheduel their cards.
There has always been a ton of interim titles in the UFC for no reason other than to sell PPVs.
 
I wonder who will be the first fighter allowed to deviate from this in the future.
It should just be reserved for actual super fights or if you have a really dominant and popular fighter. I've had enough of these Leon Edwards, Belal types immediately calling for a title shot in the division above and so has the UFC apparently.
 
Until another McGregor level draw comes along then they'll do whatever for that person that is making them millions.
 
It's probably true for the time being. UFC might be tired of champs constantly asking for champ champ fights. Conor started a nasty precedent.

The org can always change their mind later, like with the old gloves.
 
This is the way it used to be, pre-Conor. They probably should have clamped down earlier. Champ vs Champ should be a Rare Spectacle. 🦤🦄
 
