Why is No One talking about Zellhuber vs. Ribovics?

While the co-main events were hug-fests, of smothering and preventing an exciting fight, Ortega and Lopes put on a respectable slugfest; with Lopes being the stronger faster man, but Ortega starting to get to him toward the end, pumping repeated jabs into his face, and starting to connect as the fight wore on. (Lopes also faded badly against Dan Ige, and I feel he would've been finished in a 5-rounder.)

Anyway, the fight before that, Daniel Zellhuber (15-1-0) vs. Esteban Ribovics (13-1-0) was one of the best, fiercely-competitive fights the UFC has put on in a while.

Yeah, it may have only been a decision, but these up-and-coming fighters were seriously trying to finish each other the entire time; both of them were too tough, and too game, just to lie down and die. They both overcame knockdowns, and adversity, and were still trying to kill each other until the last second. It was one helluva fight.

Zellhuber may have fallen to 15-2-0, while Ribovics elevated to 14-1-0 (86% finish ratio), and in my opinion BOTH of these guys deserved performance of the night.

Yet everybody wants to complain about Dvalishvili and Shevchenko, but IMO more people should be talking about Zellhuber and Ribovics, is they are the only two who deserve to be talked about on that main event.

Both technically-sound, unyielding savages 👊
 
justmark said:
I thought you got banned, you old casual boomer
It was temporary, and you look like you're trying to follow my footsteps.

Meanwhile, I'm trying to discuss something relevant, and actually exciting, in the MMA world — so is that all you have to say?

Ever thought about staying on topic and saying something relevant?

If you didn't see these guys fight, then you missed the only fight worth watching in that whole card, to my eyes.
 
World eater said:
Honestly, I don’t know why. It was the best fight of the card in my opinion. The sheer volume of strikes thrown was impressive. Both guys were absolute warriors.
For sure.

Both started out a little stiff, but by the middle of the first round they started looking good.

By the second round, I was like, "Holy shit!", and by the end of the last round, I was standing up screaming and clapping.

One hell of an effort by both fighters.
 
Shows how people rather bitch than celebrate. Undercard was 10/10 and Co/Main was like 5/10. To be fair everyone was looking forward to the last 3 fights most, and only Lopes/Ortega delivered.
 
Because we had two title fights that had massive impacts on those divisions with new champs being crowned. As entertaining as the zellhuber vs. Ribovics fight was, it didn't have much implications on that division at all. A large portion of mma fanbase only cares about the top end of the divisions.

It was a great, entertaining fight of little consequence on the landscape of the division.
 
Absolutely a fantastic fight, thoroughly enjoyed that one.
It was definitely kill or be killed.

qDUhhVx.gif
 
fortheo said:
Because we had two title fights that had massive impacts on those divisions with new champs being crowned. As entertaining as the zellhuber vs. Ribovics fight was, it didn't have much implications on that division at all. A large portion of mma fanbase only cares about the top end of the divisions.

It was a great, entertaining fight of little consequence on the landscape of the division.
Sad but true.

I was very interested in both title fights, not so much in Ortega x Lopes, but I thought Ortega showed a lot of heart, even if he's too slow to try to be a fist-fighter. He keeps trying, and you got a given that.

But these guys were both fast AF, threw high-leveraged combinations, and were game AF looking to win.

Will be watching both for sure — while I'm not going to pay for another Merab or O'Malley fight again.

Nor will I even watch a fourth Grasso x Shevchenko fight for free, let alone pay for it.

But would pay to see either of these two again, for sure.
 
