Why is No One talking about Zellhuber vs. Ribovics?

Daniel Zellhuber

Esteban Ribovics

seriously trying to finish

86% finish ratio

be

While the co-main events were hug-fests, of smothering and preventing an exciting fight, Ortega and Lopes put on a respectable slugfest; with Lopes being the stronger faster man, but Ortega starting to get to him toward the end, pumping repeated jabs into his face, and starting to connect as the fight wore on. (Lopes also faded badly against Dan Ige, and I feel he would've been finished in a 5-rounder.)Anyway, the fight before that,(15-1-0) vs.(13-1-0) was one of the best, fiercely-competitive fights the UFC has put on in a while.Yeah, it may have only been a decision, but these up-and-coming fighters wereeach other the entire time; both of them were too tough, and too game, just to lie down and die. They both overcame knockdowns, and adversity, and were still trying to kill each other until the last second. It was one helluva fight.Zellhuber may have fallen to 15-2-0, while Ribovics elevated to 14-1-0 (), and in my opinion BOTH of these guys deserved performance of the night.Yet everybody wants to complain about Dvalishvili and Shevchenko, but IMO more people shouldtalking about Zellhuber and Ribovics, is they are the only two whoto be talked about on that main event.Both technically-sound, unyielding savages