JoeRowe said: I was sold on Diego beating Ortega prior to the Ige fight. I now think this has all the makings of a classic 3rd round Ortega finish. Or maybe taking over late 2nd & winning a close decision.



His toughness & cardio will probably be enough to weather Lopes rd 1 storming.

Yeah that fight showed a ding in the armor but the weight cut shit, the new opponent etc...I can forgive that.Ortega might Ortega him in the third but I don't think it'll come easy if it does come.This has FOTN written all over it in calligraphy sir lol.