UFC 303: Bring Your Hype

All right, what are you most excited for?



Po Atan vs Jiri II? Come on, that's carnage!

Ortega vs Diego Lopes? Diego Lopes has looked like a monster since joining the UFC, but this... is a huge step up (remember Saturday?)

Ian Garry vs MVP? Even if you dislike one, or both, this could put an abrupt end to someone's momentum and hype...

Pyfer? (this is for you Dana, you're the one guy invested)

Swanson vs Fili? This is old school, you rolling with Cub or no?

Payton Talbott? Bit of hype around this kid.

Ricky Simon vs Lok Dog? That's a sleeper fight!



Even Jourdain vs Jean Silva looks like two maniacs pitted against each other...



303 looks pretty solid to me!