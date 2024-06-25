  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

UFC 303: Bring Your Hype

All right, what are you most excited for?

Po Atan vs Jiri II? Come on, that's carnage!
Ortega vs Diego Lopes? Diego Lopes has looked like a monster since joining the UFC, but this... is a huge step up (remember Saturday?)
Ian Garry vs MVP? Even if you dislike one, or both, this could put an abrupt end to someone's momentum and hype...
Pyfer? (this is for you Dana, you're the one guy invested)
Swanson vs Fili? This is old school, you rolling with Cub or no?
Payton Talbott? Bit of hype around this kid.
Ricky Simon vs Lok Dog? That's a sleeper fight!

Even Jourdain vs Jean Silva looks like two maniacs pitted against each other...

303 looks pretty solid to me!
 
Diego Lopes, Payton Talbott are MUST SEE TV. And of course, equally stoked for Machado Garry--MVP and Pereira-Prochazka.
Robertson-Watterson Gomez could be a nice match too.
payton-talbott-cameron-saaiman.gif
CleanShot_2023-09-09_at_09.56.43.gif
 
Jiri vs. Alex is the most exciting fight the company can make right now, somebody is going to get KO'd. Sometimes those fights happen and they go to decision but you know that won't happen with these guys.
I also think Ian Garry will be WW champ and the only guy that can stop him is Shavkat, so I want to see how he finds a way to defeat MVP's game.
 
I kinda think I'm most excited for Garry-MVP, but PoAtan-Jiri is awesome!

Simon-Lok Dog too because I wanna see just how good Vinicius Oliveira really is. If he gets Ricky Simon at this stage, he's a monster.
 
Im only pumped about the last 3 fights
 
