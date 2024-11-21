Hypothetical Independence day weekend card (UFC 317)...

Im not even American but man on independence day weekend, you US fans deserve a treat... Dana literally did a love letter to Mexicans on UFC 306 so at UFC 317 July 5th 2025, imo, there is no better time to pay homage to the homenation of the UFC.Venue: The Sphere. Production wise the best ufo show of the year even if some of the fights were lacking. Im thinking similar to UFC 306, we have a montage of story telling where America is celebrated for its achievements. From the revolution to the modern day, what better time to celebrate american achievement through a series of short films... and unlike UFC 306, we'll have a card worth of such status...Celeb Guests: obviously, 47th President DJT and his entouragewill be in attendance (maybe let him wrap the belts around the winners if they're american), and then maybe have Mike Tyson, Michael Jordan, The Rock, Tom Brady, Cindy Crawford and a few other american celebs as well as some US legends in mma, (don frye, chuck, frankie etc.)Main card:Main event: Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall for the HW title. (its independence day, why not have an American defend against a Brit) (nice bit of history) + being a Sphere card, there will be Saudi money behind it so Jones will be well compensated to take this fight).Co main: Pena vs Harrison for the BW title (an opportunity to showcase one of the most accomplished American olympians potentially obtaining the pinnacle of her career + diversity).Featured bout: Either Gaethje vs Poirier 3 or Holloway vs Chandler for the BMF (unlikely we'll have both on the card, and i know chandler doesn't deserve it, but the UFC love him and either way, thats your FOTN right there).4th bout: Henry Cejudo vs Brandon Moreno (might be Henrys retirement fight, and what better way than in front of his fans vs one of the more beloved fighters for you us fans + give some of the latinos in attendance some rep)Main card opener: Strickland (if he loses to DDP again) vs Covington: (lets be real, President Trump will be in the building, so you need two of his favs fighting, + they dont like each other, and this will really showcase who has real American Values).Prelims:Bo Nickal vs Joe Pyfer (wont be too costly and will put two top US prospects against one another to see who really is the hype job).Bryce Mitchell vs Nate Landwehr (Good ol southern boys throwing down + i think they both win they're next fights and the post fight speech will hype the crowd up for the main card)Rose Namajunas vs Maycee Barber (Thug Rose vs another top Us contender)Neil Magny vs Bryan Battle (if he beats Bryan battle) (Ultimate gatekeeper vs another rising US prospect (also another entertaining us based speech if he wins))Early Prelims:Calvin Kattar vs Steve Garcia (if he beats Barboza) (older US vet vs rising US ftw prospect)Adrian Yanez (regardless if he wins or loses) vs Payton Talbott (if he beats Barcelos) (perfect way for Talbott to break into the rankings or resurgence for Yanez career).Jim Miller vs Tony Ferguson (Legend vs Legend, loser retires).Personally, I think we need to get this card to uncle Dana to make for independence day. 100% the saudis will back it and you'll probably have a large number of investors in this product as well. Probably does 1.5 million ppvs minimum. et me know what you think US Sherbros? ohh and