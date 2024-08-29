List of Heavyweights Jones ducked

So Jones said he was going to move up to heavyweight in 2013.
Cain was the champion. Didn't happen. In 2019, when Cain was broken down, Jones became open to a super fight.
Werdum became champion but not for too long. Stipe became champion and Jones once again said he would move up but Prime Stipe so nothing happened. Fight happening now.
Flat out said he didn't want to face DC at HW as he had a high chance of losing.
Ducked Francis for years.
Now ducking Aspinall.

Not really a goat thing to do. Guy really waited over a fucking decade to select the perfect opponent (striker with basic wrestling and not stupid KO power) and now he's gloating.

Oh but he wanted to fight Lesnar.
 
Look guys, I don't care for JJ's personality or as a person but the works of fiction you guys come up with regarding him "ducking" or "losing fights" he actually won are tired and pathetic at this point.

Nobody has proven they can beat him. Fact. Get over it.
 
mixmastermo said:
Look guys, I don't care for JJ's personality or as a person but the works of fiction you guys come up with regarding him "ducking" or "losing fights" he actually won are tired and pathetic at this point.

Nobody has proven they can beat him. Fact. Get over it.
Click to expand...
What about Reyes tho?
 
