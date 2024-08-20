Khalil Rountree's amazing win streak

You're only winning if someone is losing.
After getting KTFO by a beatable guy like Walker, he lost twice more against unranked guys like Cutelaba and Marcin Prachnio.

But now, he is on this great 5 win streak, that gave him a title shot.

Let's analyze it

1. Modestas Bukauskas - unranked guy cut from the UFC, while being 0-3. Now he is back to UFC.

2. Karl Roberson - another guy cut from UFC, while being 0-4. Was he actually ranked at one point? I don't think so.

3. Dustin Jacoby - actually, a good fighter, imo, but not high ranked and who is 1-4 right now. The only problem is that Jacoby clearly won that fight. It really was a robbery, just watch it!

4. Chris Daukaus - another one cut by UFC, being 0-5 right now. Was he ranked at LHW?

5. Anthony Smith - sherdog's favorite analyst. Seriously now, Smith is a decent fighter, but he is easy to beat, unless your grappling sucks (Victor Petrino)


That's it. 3 guys cut by UFC + a big robbery + Anthony Smith gives you a title shot.

Congratulations, Dana!


1724131127845.png


596b0d_bbde0eeabc6d4e96ad146b4dea4aed4b~mv2.gif




 
Dan Hardy got a title shot. Let's calm down a bit everyone
 
KID Yamamoto said:
Dan Hardy got a title shot. Let's calm down a bit everyone
Bro so many ppl thought Dan Hardy was gonna be the one to dethrone GSP leading up to their fight. I got into so many arguments on here about that matchup back in the day lol
 
Khalil will KO Alex I think. The universe be goofy like that sometimes.
 
Dan Hardy got a title shot for having a mohawk.

I think they are just trying to keep Alex busy and build his resume. He's becoming one of their biggest stars.
 
Fucking Strickland fans... DIAF
 
He's super explosive, with reach, power and good technique. (Khalil).

Alex is getting older as well.

I see this as a dangerous fight for Alex.

Alex should be favourite, but this is a high risk low reward fight for him.
 
KID Yamamoto said:
Dan Hardy got a title shot. Let's calm down a bit everyone
Context matters. Everyone else had just lost to gsp or another contender. And that was gsps weakest defense, and people were saying so at the time.
 
