Khalil Rountree's amazing win streak

After getting KTFO by a beatable guy like Walker, he lost twice more against unranked guys like Cutelaba and Marcin Prachnio.But now, he is on this great 5 win streak, that gave him a title shot.Let's analyze it1. Modestas Bukauskas - unranked guy cut from the UFC, while being 0-3. Now he is back to UFC.2. Karl Roberson - another guy cut from UFC, while being 0-4. Was he actually ranked at one point? I don't think so.3. Dustin Jacoby - actually, a good fighter, imo, but not high ranked and who is 1-4 right now. The only problem is that Jacoby clearly won that fight. It really was a robbery, just watch it!4. Chris Daukaus - another one cut by UFC, being 0-5 right now. Was he ranked at LHW?5. Anthony Smith - sherdog's favorite analyst. Seriously now, Smith is a decent fighter, but he is easy to beat, unless your grappling sucks (Victor Petrino)That's it. 3 guys cut by UFC + a big robbery + Anthony Smith gives you a title shot.Congratulations, Dana!