Since I've noticed a slow patch in quality threads, I thought I would offer some deep analysis on a lesser known fact of MMA:



Khalil Rountree. Look closely. That isn't a typo.



There's no D.



If we look at Khalil's record of recent wins/losses, we can see a startling trend:



Walker, Cutelaba, Prachnio



What do these fighters all have in common? That's right. They don't speak English. They're from Brazil, Moldova and Poland, respectively.



And they all beat Khalil.



Then look at his recent 5-fight win streak:



4 opponents, the last 4, all from the good ol' US of A. (The fifth, and the start of the streak, Lithuanian-British Bukauskus, who must clearly know English)



I know what you're thinking. GiganticMeat, where is the connection? Why do only English speaking opponents lose to Khalil recently?



Well. My theory is that -- and I don't know who did this, or if it was intentional, but I assume Khalil's parents knew he would be a prize-fighter one day -- my theory is that Khalil Rountree is missing the D in his name, so his opponents have to spend a split second thinking about it in each of his fights. You can see it in their eyes when they realize. And then it's over. One split second is all it takes for someone of non-round tree's power.



Interestingly, of recent opponents, American Dustin Jacoby was allegedly robbed against Khalil, showing this effect doesn't work on everybody. While I haven't seen the fight, I can only assume the judges were confused momentarily by Khalil's name on the score card and decided to award him points.



----



Alex Pereira is Khalil Squaretree's next opponent. Will Alex Pereira learn enough English in time to be stumped by Khalil's name at an inopportune time? Or could one even argue Pereira should pause his Duo Lingo lessens if he wants the best chances at this fight?



Serious replies only please.