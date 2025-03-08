Pereiras most underrated attribute...

Ahmed Masood
Looking back at the fight against Khalil Rountree, forget the striking accuracy and the flow state Alex was in in rounds 3 and 4, but the pace he was pushing, in a 205lb fight, in Salt lake where fighters, especially bigger ones are known to gas out was insane. his output and success rate in round 4 was much higher than i t was in rounds 1 or 2. Yes Khalil wasn't wrestling against him, but if you look back at the Blachowicz fight, Pereira definitely looked a lot fresher and less tired than Blachowicz despite being taken down a number of times. If Ank tries to take him into deep waters and gas him out, I genuinely think he'll gas out before Pereira, leaving him quite vulnerable to the takedown. It genuinely makes you think if Pereira had added elite takedown defence, there's no telling if he'll possess any weaknesses at this stage.