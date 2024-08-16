In what world does Khalil Rountree deserve a title shot?

He has one top 15 win his career, a late notice Anthony smith. He got dominated by Marcin mf Prachnio a few fights ago and his other best wins are two of the worst fighters at LHW, Bukauskas, Daukaus and Roberson. Even Jacoby arguably beat him.

After only beating the worst fighters in the division (and even losing to one in prachnio), he fails a doping test then immediately gets a title shot?

What are we doing here? When are we going to stop pretending the UFC is some sort of meritocracy where the best fight the best, it’s clear it’s closer to the WWE than what it once used to be.
 
In the world where the UFC is not even hiding the fact that they're going to blatantly protect their stars and cash cows.

While Dana White still goes on podcasts screaming about how Jones is the GOAT and Stipe is his toughest challenger at HW and the UFC is where the best fight the best.
 
At least stipe is a former champ and a HW goat, Khalil roundtree is a fringe top 15 fighter
 
the PED test was from a substance that he unintentionally consumed.
Rountree took banned substance, out of UFC 303

Light heavyweight Khalil Rountree, who wrote on social media he unintentionally took a banned substance and immediately took it upon himself to report it, is out of his UFC 303 co-main event fight with former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill.
he even informed the UFC after he found out. so this was not malicious. i had to put this here because i know the mouthbreathers on this forum are just gonna fixate on the failed PED test without context.

but yes, it makes no sense that he is being given a title shot. and i like Khalil.
 
This is a short notice fight to save a card.

Whats crazy is that this fight wouldn't be happening if Islam didn't hurt his hand, Round 3 might be champ thanks to Islam.
 
I know, and I appreciate you adding the context.

The point however is Khalil is responsible for a pull-out against Hill. Whether intentional or not, shouldn't be the question (it will be for the mouthbreathers though, so I get your point).
 
205 is weak and they don't want Aspinall / Jones vs Pereira
 
Who is still pretending that?
 
I’m assuming they offered the fight to Ank who turned it down and Pereira didn’t wanna wait (I just made that up).
 
It's probably cause it's relatively shorter notice(less than 2 months away) and in altitude the rest of them didn't accept
 
He doesn't. Did Ankalaev turn down two title shots in a row? Someone needs to interview him and ask him.
 
he is the one who said "yes!", unlike Ank.
 
