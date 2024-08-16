In what world does Khalil Rountree deserve a title shot?

He has one top 15 win his career, a late notice Anthony smith. He got dominated by Marcin mf Prachnio a few fights ago and his other best wins are two of the worst fighters at LHW, Bukauskas, Daukaus and Roberson. Even Jacoby arguably beat him.



After only beating the worst fighters in the division (and even losing to one in prachnio), he fails a doping test then immediately gets a title shot?



What are we doing here? When are we going to stop pretending the UFC is some sort of meritocracy where the best fight the best, it’s clear it’s closer to the WWE than what it once used to be.