Khalil Rountree won the first two rounds against Alex Pereira

He was getting tagged all over by the shorter man and he was visibly rocked at one point.

I'm surprised Khalil Rountree of all fighters was able to stand up with him. If his cardio was better I wonder what that fight would have looked like...

spoiler-alex-pereira-vs-khalil-rountree-jr-scorecard-v0-cjejrolqs2td1.jpeg
 
AldoStillGoat said:
He was getting tagged all over by the shorter man and he was visibly rocked at one point.

I'm surprised Khalil Rountree of all fighters was able to stand up with him. If his cardio was better I wonder what that fight would have looked like...

spoiler-alex-pereira-vs-khalil-rountree-jr-scorecard-v0-cjejrolqs2td1.jpeg
Cardio was not the only problem bro.

He came with a good plan, but Poatan was able to adjust and break him down.
 
I rewatch the fight and Poatan won all rounds

In the third Kalil was done

More damage inflicted, jabs and calf kicks
 
AP just lucky Rountree didn't get to use his secret move
 
Well, he was doing ok those two, cardio, skills, whatever it is, he couldnt keep up and Pereira eventually destroyed him.
 
Anyone who has been on antibiotics then having to train, never mind have a prize fight, knows who fucking brutal that can be. Anyone whose had a throat cough that required antibiotics knows how fucking hard it is to just do a fast walk never mind fight type of cardio.
 
GordoBarraBJJ said:
Anyone who has been on antibiotics then having to train, never mind have a prize fight, knows who fucking brutal that can be. Anyone whose had a throat cough that required antibiotics knows how fucking hard it is to just do a fast walk never mind fight type of cardio.
it seems this thread has been 'reverse uno'd' lol
 
Poatan was never rocked or visibly hurt
The forearm shot did nothing, the head kick he ate like a mid day snack
Rounone, Rountwo, Rountree and Rounfour
 
I was winning the fight before I lost just doesn't work for me. If you won first 2 rounds on a score card but then got destroyed and KO'ed in round 4 what does it matter. This isn't a last second KO in the 5th round or something, he lost rounds 3 and 4
 
Well yeah, I don't think anyone denies that. I do wonder how the fight would have been if they weren't at elevation though. I'd have to think Alex would have still won though considering what he was dealing with going into the fight on top of elevation and was still able to beat the best version of Rountree we've seen..
 
Pereira gave Rountree a lot of respect, as he should. Pereira stayed very disciplined and economical with his strike selection, even when he had Rountree against the fence, and even then Rountree was still having success landing his strikes…

However, Pereira realized Rountree was slowing down, he turned it up and it looked like a finish was inevitable…
 
They should've let the fight play out, I think Khalil could've turned the tide in the 5th.
 
I think Alex's weaknesses are obvious now. He throws a few power bombs and leaves himself open for counter strikes and also he has 0 grappling in the octagon. However, the issue is when he lands you rapidly deplete your health. He's like one of the Dark Souls bosses that one shots you and it's over
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
Well I said it was not the only problem.

And... not sweating (Alex) is probably a much worse problem, and had to do with his illness and medication.
Yes, not sweating is a MUCH worse problem- that would mean he is another species of ape, as humans always sweat and other apes don't.
 
