Khalil Rountree won the first two rounds against Alex Pereira

AldoStillGoat
Oct 15, 2016
He was getting tagged all over by the shorter man and he was visibly rocked at one point.
I'm surprised Khalil Rountree of all fighters was able to stand up with him. If his cardio was better I wonder what that fight would have looked like...
