Did none of you guys know about Rountree before this fight?

Rountree is an elite striker I do not get how this sentiment exists that he is some middle of the pack guy when it comes to striking.
His evolution is very apparent after he got knocked out vs Walker in the clinch. He went to Thailand and came back with probably one of the best striking Games at LHW in the history of the UFC. Khalils problem was inconsistency not lack of skill and tonight Khalil had a stand up fight. He trains at Tiger Muay Thai with professional Kickboxers and Muay Thai fighters daily. That is like a guy training Sambo or Wrestling in Dagestan or Chechnya, Khalil had great entries tonight better than most other people in the division could ever dream of.

Yet people act Alex struggled against a random guy training somewhere in the Midwest with a mediocre Kickboxing coach. Alex did not even struggle, Khalil just looked great which a lot of people did not expect. I saw the same people suggesting he should go for a wrestling heavy game plan in a 5 round fight. There is a reason wrestling rounds are shorter and it is not because they want to save time. Khalil probably doesnt make it to the third if he tried that.

Khalil a stocky strong guy for the weight had great entries and threw power early, which is a perfectly reasonable gameplan. Put some fucking respect on his name, if there was money in Muay Thai at LHW I would not be surprised to see Khalil make the Top 10 easily. This fight should not have been booked in my opinion I wanted Ankalaev Alex for a long time.
Ankalaev has been a darkhorse in my opinion ever since he knocked out Dalcha Lungiambula. But it happened and Khalil had a great showing but Alex did what an experienced Kickboxer should do vs a power puncher with a front heavy gameplan . Stick and move and wait for the other guy to slow down.

People always complain that fighters get underappreciated, we have a guy here who came willing to die and put up an amazing performance. Somehow that means the Champ sucks now. MMA Fandom the pile of shit that keeps giving. Big reason a lot of you anti-grapplers babies should start watching Kickboxing and Muay Thai is, so that you can appreciate people like Khalil and his skills more.


WAR Rountree


ceremonial-weigh-in.jpg
 
I mean obviously many people have known about him .

I have been a fan for years, love his oblique kick TKO and Muay Thai style.

But I think he's peaked, and this fight might change him.

I'm guessing he'll either be static or start going down hill from here .

That being said I wouldn't mind seeing him fuck up Jamal Hill or have him fight Ryan Spann
 
He gave a hell of a fight to Pereira. If you think about it, Pereira never really had to gameplan to win, besides destroying his opponents. Against Rountree he had to be conservative besides leg kicks and take over the later rounds. He won easily with his strategy, but didn't go toe to toe like his other opponents.
 
I stopped reading at probably the best striking game in lhw history. Lol come on
 
He gave a hell of a fight to Pereira. If you think about it, Pereira never really had to gameplan to win, besides destroying his opponents. Against Rountree he had to be conservative besides leg kicks and take over the later rounds. He won easily with his strategy, but didn't go toe to toe like his other opponents.
Alex was a little too reckless with his high kicks , his corner was definitely sweating that. Rountree definitely got his shots in . Alex ultimately wore him down, but another factor is that he takes a better shot at LHW than at MW, not having to cut that extra 20lbs has made LHW Chama better than MW Chama for me. Cheers to Khalil for making that a fun fight.
 
What is weird is that his striking style was to explode in to range and throw 2-3 punches.

This is exactly how DDP was striking against Izzy and how Buckley beat Wonderboy tonight.

Also being a southpaw they had to have worked on the "duck/catch the high kick and counter" a lot.

He made Alex look goofy on a couple of those counters.
 
Khalil lost an MMA fight tonight. The kick boxing was a wash IMO. Khalils is Nowhere near as aesthetic to WATCH as Alex's but i think the rest of the division, in terms of pure mma striking, is put on call tonight.
 
Agreed. Always knew he wasn't gonna be a cakewalk. Alex tried to run him over but soon realized he had to break him down slowly.

Also Rountree is that nice guy who smiles and nods at you when you look nervous during a powerpoint presentation.
 
Alex was a little too reckless with his high kicks , his corner was definitely sweating that. Rountree definitely got his shots in . Alex ultimately wore him down, but another factor is that he takes a better shot at LHW than at MW, not having to cut that extra 20lbs has made LHW Chama better than MW Chama for me. Cheers to Khalil for making that a fun fight.
Besides Izzy, that was the most anyone had for Pereira in standup in the UFC I can think of. Of course you have some Glory kickboxers coming over, but established names now, Rountree put up a real fight.
 
Yeah i had this fight 60-40 to Perreira coming in.

I was seriously considering putting down big money on Khalil, Rountree was paying over 4-1 odds, I saw massive value on him in this fight.

This was always going to be a tough fight for Alex.
 
GreenGorilla said:
Rountree is an elite striker I do not get how this sentiment exists that he is some middle of the pack guy when it comes to striking.
His evolution is very apparent after he got knocked out vs Walker in the clinch. He went to Thailand and came back with probably one of the best striking Games at LHW in the history of the UFC. Khalils problem was inconsistency not lack of skill and tonight Khalil had a stand up fight. He trains at Tiger Muay Thai with professional Kickboxers and Muay Thai fighters daily. That is like a guy training Sambo or Wrestling in Dagestan or Chechnya, Khalil had great entries tonight better than most other people in the division could ever dream of.

Yet people act Alex struggled against a random guy training somewhere in the Midwest with a mediocre Kickboxing coach. Alex did not even struggle, Khalil just looked great which a lot of people did not expect. I saw the same people suggesting he should go for a wrestling heavy game plan in a 5 round fight. There is a reason wrestling rounds are shorter and it is not because they want to save time. Khalil probably doesnt make it to the third if he tried that.

Khalil a stocky strong guy for the weight had great entries and threw power early, which is a perfectly reasonable gameplan. Put some fucking respect on his name, if there was money in Muay Thai at LHW I would not be surprised to see Khalil make the Top 10 easily. This fight should not have been booked in my opinion I wanted Ankalaev Alex for a long time.
Ankalaev has been a darkhorse in my opinion ever since he knocked out Dalcha Lungiambula. But it happened and Khalil had a great showing but Alex did what an experienced Kickboxer should do vs a power puncher with a front heavy gameplan . Stick and move and wait for the other guy to slow down.

People always complain that fighters get underappreciated, we have a guy here who came willing to die and put up an amazing performance. Somehow that means the Champ sucks now. MMA Fandom the pile of shit that keeps giving. Big reason a lot of you anti-grapplers babies should start watching Kickboxing and Muay Thai is, so that you can appreciate people like Khalil and his skills more.


WAR Rountree


ceremonial-weigh-in.jpg
I mean, I’ve seen him look great and I’ve also seen him lose to Ion Cutelaba.

He looked all right tonight, hung in there and did about as well as he could against a guy who had him badly outgunned.

I would pick Khalil over both hill and Jiri.
 
Before the fight I had it 60/40 with Alex to win . Alex won but it was definitely a fight he looked uncomfortable in with Khalil's timing and defence really giving Alex trouble and what was up with that body kick to the gut that had Alex briefly in distress .

Both guys should have gone to the body more . Alex didn't look so dominate until the last 2 rounds and even then Khalil looked like he might land the temple shot .
 
