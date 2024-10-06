Did none of you guys know about Rountree before this fight?

Rountree is an elite striker I do not get how this sentiment exists that he is some middle of the pack guy when it comes to striking.His evolution is very apparent after he got knocked out vs Walker in the clinch. He went to Thailand and came back with probably one of the best striking Games at LHW in the history of the UFC. Khalils problem was inconsistency not lack of skill and tonight Khalil had a stand up fight. He trains at Tiger Muay Thai with professional Kickboxers and Muay Thai fighters daily. That is like a guy training Sambo or Wrestling in Dagestan or Chechnya, Khalil had great entries tonight better than most other people in the division could ever dream of.Yet people act Alex struggled against a random guy training somewhere in the Midwest with a mediocre Kickboxing coach. Alex did not even struggle, Khalil just looked great which a lot of people did not expect. I saw the same people suggesting he should go for a wrestling heavy game plan in a 5 round fight. There is a reason wrestling rounds are shorter and it is not because they want to save time. Khalil probably doesnt make it to the third if he tried that.Khalil a stocky strong guy for the weight had great entries and threw power early, which is a perfectly reasonable gameplan. Put some fucking respect on his name, if there was money in Muay Thai at LHW I would not be surprised to see Khalil make the Top 10 easily. This fight should not have been booked in my opinion I wanted Ankalaev Alex for a long time.Ankalaev has been a darkhorse in my opinion ever since he knocked out Dalcha Lungiambula. But it happened and Khalil had a great showing but Alex did what an experienced Kickboxer should do vs a power puncher with a front heavy gameplan . Stick and move and wait for the other guy to slow down.People always complain that fighters get underappreciated, we have a guy here who came willing to die and put up an amazing performance. Somehow that means the Champ sucks now. MMA Fandom the pile of shit that keeps giving. Big reason a lot of you anti-grapplers babies should start watching Kickboxing and Muay Thai is, so that you can appreciate people like Khalil and his skills more.WAR Rountree