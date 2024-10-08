Power is the only aspect Alex Pereira is better than prime Anderson Silva

In all other MMA valences Spider was better or at least the same Poatan level



Pereira would had NEVER submits all american wrestlers like Sonnen and Hendo using pure bjj



Pereira lost two rounds in a pure striking combat by a way shorter Rountree. Vitor is better than him and didn't last three minutes in front Anderson



All people that are putting Alex above Anderson as an MMA fighter are noob as fuck