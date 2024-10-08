Power is the only aspect Alex Pereira is better than prime Anderson Silva

In all other MMA valences Spider was better or at least the same Poatan level

Pereira would had NEVER submits all american wrestlers like Sonnen and Hendo using pure bjj

Pereira lost two rounds in a pure striking combat by a way shorter Rountree. Vitor is better than him and didn't last three minutes in front Anderson

All people that are putting Alex above Anderson as an MMA fighter are noob as fuck
 
I'm not sure, Poatan has arguably beaten higher level strikers then Anderson. Anderson did beat a lot of wrestlers which Poatan has not. There's just not that many in the division though at this moment.

Put prime Andy vs Poatan would be a hell of a fight. Poatan does get hit in the face a lot. His hands down style has seen him get in trouble. Round Tree knocked him down too briefly.
 
I havent seen too many claims that poatan is the better mma fighter than silva. that just even sounds silly.
 
Anderson Silva got dropped by Sonnen and Weidman lol wrestler or not
 
I like Silva's mobility more, and at least he seemed to know how to work on the ground better, but he's highly overrated. In a striking match, Poatan would likely win.
 
I'm not sure, Poatan has arguably beaten higher level strikers then Anderson. Anderson did beat a lot of wrestlers which Poatan has not. There's just not that many in the division though at this moment.

Put prime Andy vs Poatan would be a hell of a fight. Poatan does get hit in the face a lot. His hands down style has seen him get in trouble. Round Tree knocked him down too briefly.
To be honest though I feel like Andersons defence was always rather overrated based on a few matches were he matrixed people like Forrest and got them fighting very sloppy, if someone didnt break due to that then either you had a stand off with little action or Anderson took plenty of punishment.
 
