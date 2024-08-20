Media Khalil Rountree: "No takedowns" in my plans vs Alex Pereira

He's reassuring casuals that he's gonna "stand and bang" to legitimize a fight that can't be legit rankings wise.

Hey fools.. still making fun of the idea that Mokaev being cut for his style is a bad sign for the sport and main org?

Hey pussy, you still there?
Khalil doesn't grapple

Carrotman23 said:
That's why every other org started a bidding war for easy to deal with undefeated Mokaev right?
Anyways Khalil's going down r1 if that's the case.
 
Cooliox said:
yeaaa, totally no takedowns in your plan bro *wink* *wink*

Why would you not believe him. He never shot for a takedown in his life, he is considerably smaller than Pereira, and has HORRIBLE ground game. Meanwhile, Jan tried 9 times to take Pereira down, managed to bring him down only 3 times, but pereira got back up on the feet without any problem. Jiri tried to take him down 4 times, managed to take him down once, but could not do anything to him on the ground, despite beating the living shit of glover every time he was on top of glover.

He will be a fool to even try it. He will only get himself tired and possibly timed with something. It's really not rocket science.
 
Good i wanna see that k1 level fighting to rinse out that bad taste u got from all that ddp rush brawling
 
I like Khalil a lot but I hate when fighters say this shit.

It will invariably lead to him looking ridiculous should he get knocked out by Poatan. Which is a very real possibility.

Walker and Cutelaba KO’d Rountree in like 2 mins for crying out loud.

Khalil is a beast at Muay Thai. But I think going toe to toe with Alex is a bad idea.
 
"Hey, guys, I'm coming in there to get knocked out" is what he said basically.

Should be short work for Poatan unless he slips on a banana peel.
 
The Siege said:
i wouldn't be that surprised if he knocked Pereira out. Pereira is 37 and Khalil is fast and explosive. of course Pereira is favored, but you guys never learn do you? literally ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN in MMA.
 
