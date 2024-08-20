That's why every other org started a bidding war for easy to deal with undefeated Mokaev right?He's reassuring casuals that he's gonna "stand and bang" to legitimize a fight that can't be legit rankings wise.
Hey fools.. still making fun of the idea that Mokaev being cut for his style is a bad sign for the sport and main org?
Hey pussy, you still there?
Why would you not believe him. He never shot for a takedown in his life, he is considerably smaller than Pereira, and has HORRIBLE ground game. Meanwhile, Jan tried 9 times to take Pereira down, managed to bring him down only 3 times, but pereira got back up on the feet without any problem. Jiri tried to take him down 4 times, managed to take him down once, but could not do anything to him on the ground, despite beating the living shit of glover every time he was on top of glover.yeaaa, totally no takedowns in your plan bro *wink* *wink*
This title fight is bullshit but hes always been a fav of mine, and yes I knew about him before the "Muay Thai fighter in the UFC" YouTube videos started to be cranked out.Khalil doesn't grapple
Should be short work for Poatan unless he slips on a banana peel.