Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals Team Was Contacted Regarding Return at UFC 300

UFC 299 Fight Week
NINTCHDBPICT000616285409-e1603581053349.jpg

Khabib Nurmagomedov refuses to be lured into an Octagon return despite repeated attempts from the Ultimate Fighting Championship.



Nurmagomedov revealed that his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, was recently approached by the promotion for a potential return at the UFC 300 card on April 13. However, “The Eagle” has instructed Abdelaziz to not patch any messages through about return offers.

Nurmagomedov hung up his gloves for good with his perfect record intact after successfully defending his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 254 in October 2020. The Dagestani icon has since stuck to the promise he made to his mother of not fighting after the death of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who passed away in 2020.

In an interview with MMAjunkie.com, Nurmagomedov was asked if the UFC contacted him directly about coming out of retirement.

Will we ever see Khabib in the UFC again?

Let the Eagle Soar bro?

Top 5 GOAT?

UFC needs Soccer money to entice him?

khabib-nurmagomedov-ufc-229-screengrab.jpg
 
Let Khabib enjoy his retirement. He's living that FCF 🍗 🍗 🍗 life now :cool:
 
