News Dana White Picks Jon Jones Over Khabib Nurmagomedov as MMA GOAT

jon-jones.gif


Dana White has given his verdict on the MMA’s greatest of all time debate.


Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and reigning heavyweight champion Jon Jones are arguably the two frontrunners in the race for the MMA GOAT along with others like Demetrious Johnson and Anderson Silva. For White, however, there is no question Jones holds the No. 1 spot. “Bones,” who made 13 successful defenses of the light heavyweight belt, returned from a lengthy hiatus to claim the heavyweight crown with a first-round submission of Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. Jones career record stands at 27-1 with one no contest, but his lone defeat was a controversial disqualification loss to Matt Hamill.

“He’s never been beat,” White told Lex Fridman. “He destroyed everyone at light heavyweight, which at the time was the toughest weight class in the company, in the sport. And then he moved up to heavyweight, won easily at heavyweight. And when you look at the guy and you look at what he was doing outside of the Octagon at the same time, which shouldn’t be part of it, shouldn’t be part of the equation. But when you do, wow. You can hate him all you want, Jon Jones is the greatest of all time.”
Dana White Picks Jon Jones Over Khabib Nurmagomedov as MMA GOAT

Dana White has given his verdict on the MMA's greatest of all time debate.
Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov retired from the sport with a perfect 29-0 record, which included 13 UFC appearances. “The Eagle” retired from the sport after defending his strap for the third time at UFC 254 in 2020, keeping his promise to his mother to not fight after the death of his father. While White acknowledged Nurmagomedov as one of the leading contenders in the GOAT debate, he believes the Dagestani icon retired too soon.​
 
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
Jones over Khabib?

MMA GOAT?

GSP was never Dana's friend?

Fedor GOAT?

Anderson ?

 
Conor Strickland said:
Dana speaking facts
ipowerslapmywife said:
Dana always ignores the steroids and the 3 times he arguably lost
Clark Rogers said:
Dana also went on to say water is wet and the sky is blue. Big revelations here.
Arm Barbarian said:
In terms of resume, of course.

But Juicehead will always have a giant > * < next to his name as well.
aali14 said:
Well duh, Khabib doesn't even belong in the top 5 of the GOAT list, but what do you expect coming from someone who says Usman is the undisputed WW Goat
jko1355 said:
Khabib isn't even top 5 so duh edit... thought about it khabib isn't top 10
giphy.gif
 
Weird, Khabib and GSP both walked away from the UFC, and Dana goes with the lone fighter still tied to them. Who would have seen that coming?

Dana just pimpin' that bias.
 
aali14 said:
Well duh, Khabib doesn't even belong in the top 5 of the GOAT list, but what do you expect coming from someone who says Usman is the undisputed WW Goat
jko1355 said:
Khabib isn't even top 5 so duh edit... thought about it khabib isn't top 10
I mean... the guy did go old school UFC with a one night tournament ;)

khabib-nurmagomedov-ufc-229-screengrab.jpg
 
Why is Khabib even mentioned in the article? He didn't stick around long enough to be on the GOAT list. The article should read Dana puts Jon Jones over GSP.
 
