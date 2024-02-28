News Dana White Urges Winner of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic to Fight Tom Aspinall

UFC 298 The Aftermath
While retirement talks loom large in the aftermath of Jon Jones’ upcoming heavyweight title fight against Stipe Miocic, UFC CEO Dana White isn’t so sure that would be the best move for either athlete.


While Jones and Miocic were originally scheduled to fight at UFC 295 this past November, “Bones” was forced out due to a torn pectoral muscle. Tom Aspinall went on to defeat Russian knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich in an interim title booking that was put together at the last moment.

Jones was also offered a slot for UFC 300 in April but turned it down, as he wouldn’t recover in time from a recent elbow surgery. With no timeline in sight for Jones’ return, Aspinall initially called for the champ to be stripped of the title and has since been rallying for a booking against either “Bones” or Miocic.

However, judging by their stance over recent months, there is a lot of speculation about both Jones and Miocic retiring after their clash.

According to White, the winner of the heavyweight title fight must give the interim champ a shot at the unified belt in order to cement their G.O.A.T status.

“Yes, this summer it should happen,” White told Maxx Crosby. “It’s interesting [on the retirement aspect]. I think it depends on who wins. I mean, either guy that wins, how do you not fight Aspinall?

@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax

Will we get Jones vs Aspinall?

Will Jones retire after Stipe?

Will Jones leave to fight Ngannou?


Both should. Both probably won't... but...

Either might.

Stipe might like another pay check, and kinda seems down for whatever life throws at him.

Jon might not, to protect that '0' and 'GOAT' status, but might, because he is arrogant. I think he would like to see a couple more Aspinal fights first tho.

And no, Jones would never fight Francis.
 
I'm a Jones fan but even I don't think it would end well for Jon if he were to fight Terrible Tom...
 
Both are more than likely going to retire whether they win or lose after that fight.
And rightfully/expectedly so.

I see no benefit for either guy taking another fight beyond a payday. It’s a storybook ending to a career for either guy.

High risk low reward imo.

As a fan I’d love to see it, but the ufc teed the heavyweight division up to be as it is. “GOAT vs HW GOAT”
 
They're WWE owned now, both Jon and Stipe will have to end their career on a loss, that's basic storyline stuff. Have to put someone over on your way out.

I'm half kidding but honestly nothing would surprise me lol.
 
Both should. Both probably won't... but...

Either might.

Stipe might like another pay check, and kinda seems down for whatever life throws at him.

Jon might not, to protect that '0' and 'GOAT' status, but might, because he is arrogant. I think he would like to see a couple more Aspinal fights first tho.

Triple Threat Match :)

Let DC be special guest referee

If thry simultaneously retire, the UFC will be incapable of coming back from the seeming illegitimate status of their HW belt, all down to a manic need to please Bones' ego.
Pathetic really. Injured champs should auto vacate if they can't defend every 9 months at least.
Enough holding divisions up.
 
I urge Dana to recruit more world class heavyweights. And stick a fork in Jones and Miocic. Those boys are nearly done.
 
Jones has one fight at Hw against a guy who shit the bed and cant fight as soon as it hits the ground, his next fight is against a guy who hasnt won for a few years.

Jones isnt fighting Aspinall anytime soon, not happening ever, Aspinall would absolutely train wreck him
 
Or you could just make the champion fight the interim champion or walk instead of allowing this silly match up between them.
 
