Media Carlos Barreto suggests Khabib Nurmagomedov could win 170-pound title

UFC 297 The Aftermath
daca4af3-63c3-4829-b951-9394b1e72139.jpg


Former Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter-turned-commentator Carlos Barreto believes Khabib Nurmagomedov could be a threat in multiple divisions if he came back.

On Jan. 30, manager Ali Abdelaziz posted on social media claiming that if Nurmagomedov (29-0) decided to come back to the UFC, he could rule the roost in three different weight classes. The renowned manager did mistake Israel Adesanya as the beltholder at 185 pounds instead of Dricus Du Plessis, but he pitched a 2024 schedule for Nurmagomedov to win in three divisions. First, Abdelaziz stated that Nurmagomedov would start at middleweight in April, move up to light heavyweight in July and then drop to 170 pounds in December to become the first simultaneous three-division champ in a major organization.














This fantasy matchmaking against Adesanya, Alex Pereira and Leon Edwards, the manager claimed his fighter would be a “statistically bad nightmare for all these guys.”

UFC Fight Pass Brazil commentator Barreto, on his podcast Papo de Luta, weighed in on the bold claim on Monday.

“I think Aziz exaggerated a bit on his idolatry for Khabib,” the UFC 15 competitor admitted. “Don't get me wrong, I respect Nurmagomedov a lot, no doubt the Russian is among the greatest [in the history] of the sport, but we must [remember] that he has vulnerabilities on his game that were not exposed by the top five guys he faced in his generation.”

The Carlson Gracie black belt weighed in on all three of the fighters that Abdelaziz noted, expressing some doubt as to how successful Nurmagomedov would be in these new weight classes. Early in his career, “The Eagle” fought at welterweight, with his biggest win at 170 pounds over future ACA champ Ali Bagov.
First, Abdelaziz stated that Nurmagomedov would start at middleweight in April, move up to light heavyweight in July and then drop to 170 pounds in December to become the first simultaneous three-division champ in a major organization.
Ali wants Khabib to develop bulimia

If Khabib does move up to MW or LHW some tiramisu store owner is gonna be really rich
 
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @helax @Jackonfire

Would you like to see The Eagle Soar one more time?

Would you like to see The Eagle Soar one more time?

1027928_1.jpg
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
I love that Khabib went out on his own terms and he's sticking to his guns.
He has nothing to prove sir.
 
Dude would probably have as hard of a time getting down to 170 at this point as he had for most of his career trying to make 155.
 
He almost killed himself by insisting on being a weight bully. And I bet that's why he quit too, the weight cut.
I bet that's what mama was really afraid of.

No way he would move up to fight and not have the size advantage. That was never his modus operandi.





Weight a minute, did Ali rat say he could be champ at 185 too? OK, I'm dead.
 




For reference Barreto was a total badass in his day , here’s videos of him going to war with 2 hall of fame level guys
 
All three current champs at 170-205 finish Khabib. Lol at the size difference against Alex that would be hilarious, that first leg kick will put Khabib in a wheelchair.
 
Khabib has aged out of his prime and while he coaches and trains, not having trained for a fight or competed in years is a huge deal. He even said he's been trying to stay below 205lbs...he got beeeeg. Leon is no pushover, he's got the defensive wrestling, cardio, size and athleticism which is something Khabib never really had to go against in the UFC. Serious lack of good defensive wrestlers, well conditioned fighters and solid athletes during his run. Would it surprise me if he beat Leon? No, often Leon looks really underwhelming but I wouldn't favor Khabib at this point either.

I think Khabib could come back and beat Colby though.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Hell yeah, I think he could win the 170 lb titile right now. It's pointless to even give an opinion though, unlike Dana and Conor, Khabib keeps his word.
 
He almost killed himself by insisting on being a weight bully. And I bet that's why he quit too, the weight cut.
I bet that's what mama was really afraid of.

No way he would move up to fight and not have the size advantage. That was never his modus operandi.





Weight a minute, did Ali rat say he could be champ at 185 too? OK, I'm dead.
1028416.jpg
 
He probably could but the guy is literally happy in retirement. Why keep bringing his name up when he himself has said he doesn't want to compete anymore?
 
