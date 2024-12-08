Key Takeaways from UFC 310

Weidman just isn't crisp and sharp like he used to be. Feels like he doesn't have the heart he used and just gave up. When he was on his run to become champion and was living in his parents basement he had so much drive and determination to become champion. So much self belief.



These lighter weight fighters like Pantoja are such a joy to watch. They are elite at everything and don't move in slow motion. Honestly sometimes watching the heavyweights like Gane. They gas out after one round of grappling. I know physiology is different when your 200 plus pounds but an elite athlete should have more stamina.



Kron Gracie has carried over a bad habit from his BJJ competitions which is jumping and pulling guard. It may be valid in jiujitsu competitions but in mma it's not a good strategy. But the way he does it is instinctual. Like it's just wired into his body. That's why it's a bad habit a safety mechanism he's learned over the years. Great for BJJ but in mma you not gonna win any fights that way unless your competition has no ground game.



Shavkat showed some good striking actually and landed some good shots. If facing Belal they both cancel out the wrestling and it stays on the feet, Shavkat may get the better of Belal. But either way I think it will be a better fight than anybody anticipated.