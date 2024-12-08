Key Takeaways from UFC 310

Gabe
Saturdays are for the Boys
- Pantoja has solidified himself as the second greatest flyweight of all time (will be a while before anyone surpasses DJ if ever)
- Shavkat is human and if Garry can do that to him on the ground Belal should probably be favored
- Volkov losing to Gane will be looked back upon as possibly the biggest robbery of all time, Volkov arguably won all three rounds
- The UFC should stop putting random scrubs like Kron on the main card when plenty of other top fighters can be over him, would like to know their reasoning
- Doo ho Choi used his time off to massively improve and while he may not be champion it is clear he can tune up guys outside the top 10-15
- Weidman, Smith, and Guida have needed to retire for a while and it is somewhat sad seeing old guys past their prime continuously get slept without getting cut, just saying
