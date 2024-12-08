Matches to make after Pantoja vs Asakura

GibsterMMA

GibsterMMA

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Mar 1, 2015
Messages
837
Reaction score
1,024
Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval 3
Kai Asakura vs Steve Erceg
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Belal Muhammad
Ian Machado Garry vs Covington/Buckley loser
Ciryl Gane vs Almeida/Spivac winner
Alexander Volkov vs Curtis Blaydes 2
Bryce Mitchell vs Doo Ho Choi
Kron Gracie CUT
Nate Landwehr vs Joanderson Brito
Dominick Reyes vs Walker/Guskov winner
Anthony Smith ENJOY LIFE
Vicente Luque vs Jorge Masvidal
Themba Gorimbo vs Phil Rowe
Movsar Evloev vs Diego Lopes 2
Aljamain Sterling vs Brian Ortega
Bryan Battle vs Michael Chiesa
Randy Brown vs Neil Magny
Eryk Anders vs Andre Petroski
Chris Weidman PLEASE RETIRE
Joshua Van vs Tim Elliott
Cody Durden vs Alessandro Costa
Max Griffin vs Carlos Leal
Chase Hooper vs Jim Miller
Clay Guida vs Trevor Peek
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Junior Tafa
Lukasz Brzeski vs Tallison Texeira
 
He's lapped the division.
Maybe call out 135 after the title fight?
Mighty mouse comes back?
 
Pantoja has no competition at this point. Should consider moving up a weight class if he wants a challenge.
 
Shavkat vs Belal
Pantoja vs KKF
Asakura vs Albazi
Garry vs JDM
Evloev vs Lopes
Sterling vs Murphy
 
GibsterMMA said:
Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval 3
Kai Asakura vs Steve Erceg
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Belal Muhammad
Ian Machado Garry vs Covington/Buckley loser
Ciryl Gane vs Almeida/Spivac winner
Alexander Volkov vs Curtis Blaydes 2
Bryce Mitchell vs Doo Ho Choi
Kron Gracie CUT
Nate Landwehr vs Joanderson Brito
Dominick Reyes vs Walker/Guskov winner
Anthony Smith ENJOY LIFE
Vicente Luque vs Jorge Masvidal
Themba Gorimbo vs Phil Rowe
Movsar Evloev vs Diego Lopes 2
Aljamain Sterling vs Brian Ortega
Bryan Battle vs Michael Chiesa
Randy Brown vs Neil Magny
Eryk Anders vs Andre Petroski
Chris Weidman PLEASE RETIRE
Joshua Van vs Tim Elliott
Cody Durden vs Alessandro Costa
Max Griffin vs Carlos Leal
Chase Hooper vs Jim Miller
Clay Guida vs Trevor Peek
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Junior Tafa
Lukasz Brzeski vs Tallison Texeira
Click to expand...
Just wanna say your consistency of putting up your 'matches to make after' threads all year are appreciated. You never missed a single event for years.

You're awesome. Cheers bud @GibsterMMA
<joy>
 
NextGen said:
Pantoja has no competition at this point. Should consider moving up a weight class if he wants a challenge.
Click to expand...
Too small for BW and too many high level grapplers there. He should just keep making easy money at flyweight.
 
I'm just sick... i had heard the lightweight divisions in asia and the pfl were just As good or even better than the ufc... did they send over one of their worst? This guy sucked
 
Cutting 1-3 Gracie but keeping 1-5 Brzeski is a strange move
 
I would like to see Asakura vs Tiara or move back up to bantamweight and fight Song Yadong.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GibsterMMA
Matches to make after Royval vs Taira
Replies
7
Views
436
HuskySamoan
HuskySamoan
Jackonfire
  • Sticky
  • Poll
PBP UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura Official Preliminary Card PBP Discussion: Sat. 12/7 at 6 pm ET
169 170 171
Replies
3K
Views
25K
CasualBot
CasualBot
GibsterMMA
Matches to make after Topuria vs Holloway
Replies
12
Views
388
The_Renaissance
The_Renaissance
GibsterMMA
Matches to make after Edwards vs Muhammad 2
Replies
0
Views
278
GibsterMMA
GibsterMMA
Jackonfire
Media UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura Morning Weigh-In Show live Friday at 11:50am ET / 8:50am PT
2
Replies
31
Views
755
BonesWinckleJones
BonesWinckleJones

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,093
Messages
56,628,380
Members
175,316
Latest member
TDBar

Share this page

Back
Top