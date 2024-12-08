Matches to make after Pantoja vs Asakura

GibsterMMA
Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval 3
Kai Asakura vs Steve Erceg
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Belal Muhammad
Ian Machado Garry vs Covington/Buckley loser
Ciryl Gane vs Almeida/Spivac winner
Alexander Volkov vs Curtis Blaydes 2
Bryce Mitchell vs Doo Ho Choi
Kron Gracie CUT
Nate Landwehr vs Joanderson Brito
Dominick Reyes vs Walker/Guskov winner
Anthony Smith ENJOY LIFE
Vicente Luque vs Jorge Masvidal
Themba Gorimbo vs Phil Rowe
Movsar Evloev vs Diego Lopes 2
Aljamain Sterling vs Brian Ortega
Bryan Battle vs Michael Chiesa
Randy Brown vs Neil Magny
Eryk Anders vs Andre Petroski
Chris Weidman PLEASE RETIRE
Joshua Van vs Tim Elliott
Cody Durden vs Alessandro Costa
Max Griffin vs Carlos Leal
Chase Hooper vs Jim Miller
Clay Guida vs Trevor Peek
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Junior Tafa
Lukasz Brzeski vs Tallison Texeira
