Gastelum went neck and neck with Woodley, who went on to win and defend the WW title 4 times. Then he had to fight a weight class up against larger guys because he fired his nutritionist.Gastelum will always be one of my biggest “ What If’s”
Yes, he also knocked out Bisping after he just lost the belt. My point was, I think he could've had and held the belt for a few fights if he wasn't so lazy. We'll never know.