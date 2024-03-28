News Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez set for UFC Saudi Arabia, June 22nd

Will Gastelum make weight?

  • Total voters
    4
Gio

Gio

Wendy Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jul 22, 2011
Messages
32,589
Reaction score
93,783
 
Gastelum will always be one of my biggest “ What If’s”
 
Skill for skill KG should have an easy time here but who knows how he’ll show up. If he shows up looking like he did against Curtis and motivated this should be a pretty easy win.

I’m leaning KG but him laying an egg and losing to some volume wouldn’t shock me either sadly.
 
johny ringo said:
Gastelum will always be one of my biggest “ What If’s”
Click to expand...
Gastelum went neck and neck with Woodley, who went on to win and defend the WW title 4 times. Then he had to fight a weight class up against larger guys because he fired his nutritionist.
 
blaseblase said:
Gastelum went neck and neck with Woodley, who went on to win and defend the WW title 4 times. Then he had to fight a weight class up against larger guys because he fired his nutritionist.
Click to expand...
Yes, he also knocked out Bisping after he just lost the belt. My point was, I think he could’ve had and held the belt for a few fights if he wasn’t so lazy. We’ll never know.
 
Looks like a do-or-die for both or them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

David Street
Rumored proposed fights for the card they offered Saudi Arabia:
2
Replies
30
Views
2K
Tweak896
Tweak896
TGArthur
News UFC CEO Dana White Disputes Claims of Postponed Saudi Arabia Event: "We Never Even Proposed The Card To Them"
Replies
18
Views
779
whocares
whocares

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,815
Messages
55,309,115
Members
174,732
Latest member
herrsackbauer

Share this page

Back
Top