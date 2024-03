Max may have the ability to outpoint Gaethje but he will never be the same fighter after that. I know he's Hawaiian and all but at the end of the day there's just so much trauma a skull can take. Max is very, very hittable while he has no knockout power. And I say this as a big fan of Max. I wish they had never booked this fight. But hey, the best is blessed and I'm always on board for the blessed express.