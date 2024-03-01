MicroBrew
I think there was a thread on this, not sure.
- 20 year old Kaylin Gillis was in a car that mistakenly drove into this guy's driveway. The occupants of the vehicle were searching for a friend's house.
- This POS (Kevin Monahan) shot at the car, killing Kaylin.
- The judge (Michelini) is justifiably incensed at just how uncontrite and blase this POS is.
“The first thing you do on the witness stand when you come up here and testify is you made a joke to the jury about them finally being able to see your face,” Michelini told the defendant. “You senselessly took the life of Kaylin Gillis and you have the gall to sit here and talk about how you plan to finish up the work on your house and race motocross in the future. You don’t deserve that. What would make you think that you deserve those things?”
Michelini added, “Any remorse you have isn’t for the harm you’ve caused. The only regret you have is that you’re finally facing the consequences for your actions. You murdered Kaylin Gillis. You shot at a car full of people and you didn’t care what would happen and you repeatedly lied about it. You deserve to spend the maximum time in prison allowable under our law, and I don’t make this decision because it’s easy. I make it because it’s what’s deserved. I make it because it’s what’s just.”
- 25 to life. Additionally, MIchelini imposed a concurrent sentence of 2 1/3 to seven years in prison for reckless endangerment and a consecutive term of 1 1/3 to four years in prison for tampering with evidence.
- Dude claims there were 3 vehicles in the driveway, revving their engines. He claims there was previous crimminal activity in the area. Says he took his shotgun and fired a warning shot. Said he stepped on nails , lost his balance and accidentally shot again, killing Kaylin. But under cross examination he was not able to point out in a photogaph the nails that caused him to lose his balance.
- When police went to Monahan's home, he was uncooperative.
‘You just don’t get it.’ Judge admonishes NY man who fatally shot woman in his driveway and sentences him to 25 years to life
Kevin Monahan was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in prison for shooting and killing a woman who was a passenger in a car that mistakenly drove up his driveway in rural New York last year.
