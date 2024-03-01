Law Judge sentences guy who shot dead woman that mistakenly entered his driveway to 25 years to life.

I think there was a thread on this, not sure.

- 20 year old Kaylin Gillis was in a car that mistakenly drove into this guy's driveway. The occupants of the vehicle were searching for a friend's house.

- This POS (Kevin Monahan) shot at the car, killing Kaylin.

- The judge (Michelini) is justifiably incensed at just how uncontrite and blase this POS is.

“The first thing you do on the witness stand when you come up here and testify is you made a joke to the jury about them finally being able to see your face,” Michelini told the defendant. “You senselessly took the life of Kaylin Gillis and you have the gall to sit here and talk about how you plan to finish up the work on your house and race motocross in the future. You don’t deserve that. What would make you think that you deserve those things?”

Michelini added, “Any remorse you have isn’t for the harm you’ve caused. The only regret you have is that you’re finally facing the consequences for your actions. You murdered Kaylin Gillis. You shot at a car full of people and you didn’t care what would happen and you repeatedly lied about it. You deserve to spend the maximum time in prison allowable under our law, and I don’t make this decision because it’s easy. I make it because it’s what’s deserved. I make it because it’s what’s just.”


- 25 to life. Additionally, MIchelini imposed a concurrent sentence of 2 1/3 to seven years in prison for reckless endangerment and a consecutive term of 1 1/3 to four years in prison for tampering with evidence.


- Dude claims there were 3 vehicles in the driveway, revving their engines. He claims there was previous crimminal activity in the area. Says he took his shotgun and fired a warning shot. Said he stepped on nails , lost his balance and accidentally shot again, killing Kaylin. But under cross examination he was not able to point out in a photogaph the nails that caused him to lose his balance.

- When police went to Monahan's home, he was uncooperative.

‘You just don’t get it.’ Judge admonishes NY man who fatally shot woman in his driveway and sentences him to 25 years to life

Kevin Monahan was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in prison for shooting and killing a woman who was a passenger in a car that mistakenly drove up his driveway in rural New York last year.
Good... Should have been more. Fuck this guy
 
See how many jokes he makes in prison.

Only the police can shoot at idling cars on suspicion of nefarious activity.
 
I'm all about being able to protect your life and your property but this guy is just a piece of shit.

I have to go to a lot of rural areas on private roads in my line of work and some of the people that live up in the middle of no where are borderline crazy. His actions do not surprise me after my own personal experiences being accosted by these types a few times at work.
 
RoastBeast said:
I have to go to a lot of rural areas on private roads in my line of work and some of the people that live up in the middle of no where are borderline crazy.
They need to be. Non-paranoids probably wouldn't survive or want to live in the middle of nowhere in the first place. That's why I don't blame this guy so much, how is he supposed to know that the people who were illegally trespassing on his private property weren't criminals looking for trouble?
 
Fuck this guy. He just shot without even making contact with the victims. You can't just shoot first without consequences.
 
MicroBrew said:
I think there was a thread on this, not sure.

- 20 year old Kaylin Gillis was in a car that mistakenly drove into this guy's driveway. The occupants of the vehicle were searching for a friend's house.

- This POS (Kevin Monahan) shot at the car, killing Kaylin.

- The judge (Michelini) is justifiably incensed at just how uncontrite and blase this POS is.

“The first thing you do on the witness stand when you come up here and testify is you made a joke to the jury about them finally being able to see your face,” Michelini told the defendant. “You senselessly took the life of Kaylin Gillis and you have the gall to sit here and talk about how you plan to finish up the work on your house and race motocross in the future. You don’t deserve that. What would make you think that you deserve those things?”

Michelini added, “Any remorse you have isn’t for the harm you’ve caused. The only regret you have is that you’re finally facing the consequences for your actions. You murdered Kaylin Gillis. You shot at a car full of people and you didn’t care what would happen and you repeatedly lied about it. You deserve to spend the maximum time in prison allowable under our law, and I don’t make this decision because it’s easy. I make it because it’s what’s deserved. I make it because it’s what’s just.”


- 25 to life. Additionally, MIchelini imposed a concurrent sentence of 2 1/3 to seven years in prison for reckless endangerment and a consecutive term of 1 1/3 to four years in prison for tampering with evidence.


- Dude claims there were 3 vehicles in the driveway, revving their engines. He claims there was previous crimminal activity in the area. Says he took his shotgun and fired a warning shot. Said he stepped on nails , lost his balance and accidentally shot again, killing Kaylin. But under cross examination he was not able to point out in a photogaph the nails that caused him to lose his balance.

- When police went to Monahan's home, he was uncooperative.

www.yahoo.com

‘You just don’t get it.’ Judge admonishes NY man who fatally shot woman in his driveway and sentences him to 25 years to life

Kevin Monahan was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in prison for shooting and killing a woman who was a passenger in a car that mistakenly drove up his driveway in rural New York last year.
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com
Do Americans live in abject fear and terror of each other? Man guilty of murder for shooting dead woman in car that accidently came onto his driveway

Woman killed for driving on wrong driveway
 
NoSmilez said:
Fuck this guy. He just shot without even making contact with the victims. You can't just shoot first without consequences.
Yeah...I live on top of a fairly long driveway on a hill with no obvious turn around and if someone pulls up I do have a Gun with me but would never just shoot at someone without addressing the person. That dude must have lost it and was looking for a reason.
 
The title leaves me to believe he shot a dead woman entering his driveway. What else is a man to do about zombies?
 
Loiosh said:
Do Americans live in abject fear and terror of each other? Man guilty of murder for shooting dead woman in car that accidently came onto his driveway

Woman killed for driving on wrong driveway
No we don't. This is an extremely rare case of a paranoid sociopath murdering someone for absolutely no good reason. This is a terrible generalization you're making about us.

I've had people use my driveway to make a U-turn and I've had no problems with it at all.

I fucked up here. lol
 
MicroBrew said:
Dude claims there were 3 vehicles in the driveway, revving their engines. He claims there was previous crimminal activity in the area. Says he took his shotgun and fired a warning shot. Said he stepped on nails , lost his balance and accidentally shot again, killing Kaylin. But under cross examination he was not able to point out in a photogaph the nails that caused him to lose his balance.
Okay, what the fuck?
 
Chad R. Thundercock said:
No we don't. This is an extremely rare case of a paranoid sociopath murdering someone for absolutely no good reason. This is a terrible generalization you're making about us.

I've had people use my driveway to make a U-turn and I've had no problems with it at all.
Are you answering a question you think I asked?

I was just posting links to old threads on this subject and those were the thread titles.
 
