‘You just don’t get it.’ Judge admonishes NY man who fatally shot woman in his driveway and sentences him to 25 years to life Kevin Monahan was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in prison for shooting and killing a woman who was a passenger in a car that mistakenly drove up his driveway in rural New York last year.

I think there was a thread on this, not sure.- 20 year old Kaylin Gillis was in a car that mistakenly drove into this guy's driveway. The occupants of the vehicle were searching for a friend's house.- This POS (Kevin Monahan) shot at the car, killing Kaylin.- The judge is justifiably incensed at just how uncontrite and blase this POS is.- 25 to life.- Dude claims there were 3 vehicles in the driveway, revving their engines. He claims there was previous crimminal activity in the are. Says he took his shotgun and ifred a warning shot. Said he stepped on nails , lost his balance and accidentally shot again, killing Kaylin. But under cross examination he was not able to point out in a photogaph the nails that caused him to lose his balance.- When police went to Monahan's home, he was uncooperative.