66 yr old Kevin Monahan guilty of murder for shooting dead 20 yr old Kaylin Gillis, passenger in a car that mistakenly drive onto wrong driveway and was in process of leaving.
Two shots fired from a shotgun. Like WTF? Are people so terrified and in fear of each other that if someone accidently drives onto a driveway they just come out and open fire without checking who it is regardless?
Thankfully this scum will likely only be leaving jail in a box.
Verdict: Kevin Monahan guilty in Kaylin Gillis driveway murder
A Washington County jury convicted Kevin Monahan Tuesday of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis last April.
