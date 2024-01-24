Crime Do Americans live in abject fear and terror of each other? Man guilty of murder for shooting dead woman in car that accidently came onto his driveway

66 yr old Kevin Monahan guilty of murder for shooting dead 20 yr old Kaylin Gillis, passenger in a car that mistakenly drive onto wrong driveway and was in process of leaving.

www.dailygazette.com

Verdict: Kevin Monahan guilty in Kaylin Gillis driveway murder

A Washington County jury convicted Kevin Monahan Tuesday of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis last April.
www.dailygazette.com www.dailygazette.com


Two shots fired from a shotgun. Like WTF? Are people so terrified and in fear of each other that if someone accidently drives onto a driveway they just come out and open fire without checking who it is regardless?
Thankfully this scum will likely only be leaving jail in a box.
 
It was in New York State. I do not know other than a gutless, coward there is nothing to fear in a vehicle or two approaching your home's driveway. Innocent life is innocent life

The defense also recounted what Monahan was doing the night of the incident, and how scared he and his wife were when they saw two SUVs coming up their driveway and blocking their only exit
Scared? Perhaps a little anxiety however I believe he's a pussy and just panicked.
 
PG29 red0 Jr said:
I have had guns drawn on me for pulling into the wrong driveway, but I have never been shot at during those heated altercations.
I've been told by a guy who grew up in Arkansas in the 70s, that there were parts of the western side of the state that you don't drive through at any time of the day if you're not from there and don't live on the road. Not sure if it was due to illegal moonshiners or other activities.
 
- Several insecure weirdos have this fantasy of shooting someone. Now you get a oldman, without much to lose.
 
There has been a few stories in the news recently involving criminals pulling into driveways to attack someone coming in or out of their vehicle or try to enter their home. In a country of 300M+ people, it's not surprising that one person somewhere would experience a disproportionate degree of paranoia about it. In a country that large, pretty much everything you can imagine exists.
 
LeonardoBjj said:
- Several insecure weirdos have this fantasy of shooting someone. Now you get a oldman, without much to lose.
If there is a lawful reason, a justifiable reason for the shooting then of course that is different. This particular incident appears pretty black and white though.
 
Renard said:
There has been a few stories in the news recently involving criminals pulling into driveways to attack someone coming in or out of their vehicle or try to enter their home. In a country of 300M+ people, it's not surprising that one person somewhere would experience a disproportionate degree of paranoia about it. In a country that large, pretty much everything you can imagine exists.
It wasn't some kind of home invasion, it was a group of young people and women accidently pulling into a drive, then politely leaving when they realized it was the wrong house.
Guy was a married man, by all accounts 'normal'. There is no excusing it and it would seem representative of wider paranoia, fear and total disregard for others and an overentitled, delusional self-importance. You don't have the right to open fire just because someone came on your drive. Guys whole defence was the bs that 'gun went off by itself' so they didn't even attempt to argue that he was afraid and thought it was a robber giving him notice by pulling into the driveway.
 
KBE6EKCTAH_CCP said:
Maybe i am wrong but that s my feeling as well. The fat gun types are dreaming of an excuse to use their guns. Too much TV, not enough education and too many guns.
You'd be totally wrong. Most of our gun deaths are suicides and hood violence

Most gun owners go their entire lives without shooting someone just for turning around.
 
Yes. Half the country is terrified that the govt is taking their guns away and herding them into FEMA camps to turn them into soylent green.
Fact - US gun laws have been liberalizing for decades and the govt has been making it more and more easier for people to own guns legally but somehow republicans still continue to spread the myth that guns laws are getting tougher and the govt is on the verge of banning guns. And at the same time pro gun types are spreading hysteria of having highest crime wave ever (when its also been dropping for decades) and guns are necessary to protect themselves.

Crime has increased since 2021-2 because of the poor economy but its not anywhere near the peak in the 70s-80s.
 
nhbfan8080 said:
Fact - US gun laws have been liberalizing for decades and the govt has been making it more and more easier for people to own guns legally but somehow republicans still continue to spread the myth that guns laws are getting tougher and the govt is on the verge of banning guns.
Well maybe prominent Democrats (including Biden) should stop talking about it.

<Fedor23>
 
Minneapolis, 2017: Justine Damond

17MINNEAPOLIS-articleLarge.jpg


heard female screaming at night and called 911. When the police came she knocked on their car window. The cops (who had their body cams switched off) rolled the window down and shot her and she died at the scene.

Baton Rouge, 1992: Yoshihiro Hattori

_109261911_02fishingbyyoshi1989.jpg


was going to a Halloween party but mistook the address and knocked on the wrong door. The homeowner shot him and he died in the ambulance.

Houston, 1994: Andrew de Vries had been out drinking with friends and got lost trying to get back to their hotel. He banged on someone's back door in the early hours to get directions or for them to call a taxi. He was banging, on the back door, because they (he was with a friend) had already tried several doors and got no answer (and he'd had a skinful). The homeowner shot him dead through the closed door.


Damond grew up in Australia, Hattori was a Japanese exchange student and de Vries was a British businessman who had just arrived in the US. If they had grown up there they probably would have been more cautious and survived. You've got to watch how you're talking and where you're walking in the US as that bullet with your name on can come at any moment.

The above is mostly from memory so I may have got a slight detail wrong somewhere, feel free to correct. Those are just some cases that stuck in my memory, I'm sure that kind of thing happens all the time in the US.
 
