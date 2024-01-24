Minneapolis, 2017: Justine Damondheard female screaming at night and called 911. When the police came she knocked on their car window. The cops (who had their body cams switched off) rolled the window down and shot her and she died at the scene.Baton Rouge, 1992: Yoshihiro Hattoriwas going to a Halloween party but mistook the address and knocked on the wrong door. The homeowner shot him and he died in the ambulance.Houston, 1994: Andrew de Vries had been out drinking with friends and got lost trying to get back to their hotel. He banged on someone's back door in the early hours to get directions or for them to call a taxi. He was banging, on the back door, because they (he was with a friend) had already tried several doors and got no answer (and he'd had a skinful). The homeowner shot him dead through the closed door.Damond grew up in Australia, Hattori was a Japanese exchange student and de Vries was a British businessman who had just arrived in the US. If they had grown up there they probably would have been more cautious and survived. You've got to watch how you're talking and where you're walking in the US as that bullet with your name on can come at any moment.The above is mostly from memory so I may have got a slight detail wrong somewhere, feel free to correct. Those are just some cases that stuck in my memory, I'm sure that kind of thing happens all the time in the US.