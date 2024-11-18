  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Jones vs Tom - A sensible take

Paolo Delutis

Joined Oct 23, 2017

It's Monday,

Time for some decorum after a weekend of chaos, ..look i enjoy the back and forth and jabs regarding Jones vs Tom and the lead up to Jones vs Miocic .

But its time to actually take a reasonable and sensible look at this whole situation..


So what really happened here...


Basically , Dana White in his infinite wisdom created an even bigger shit show of the HW division when he decided to make this HW interim title shot when Jones got hurt.

The fight was always Jones vs Stipe...Tom wasnt even in consideration when that fight was made originally..the UFC didnt need to make an interim title ..

Had this played out as it should of, we'd probably still be in the same place but we wouldn't have had such a * ( asterisk) put on saturday nights fight ..

That * (Asterisk) now creates problems moving forward as it creates issues for making this fight happen, Jones feels like hes owed something...and Tom thinks he's the champ...all avoidable circumstances.


The UFC is to blame here...and given their track record i dont know if they can make this fight happen... I think we should hold the promotion at fault here before we start calling people ducks.

Jones is a long time champion, and is a lifer in the UFCs eyes... And Jones knows this so if hes going to keep going ...he wants his bag and he deserves it honestly.


Tom , may be the guy to actually do it and beat Jones and is likely the future of the division but he only just earned his spot among the elite...his interim title status is questionable at best given Dana's need to sell a PPV., but because of it he now has a legit claim to the belt and will want to be given the opportunity to unify and make bank.

This puts the UFC in tough spot financially to make this fight happen...

Will they fumble the bag is the question here...not who's ducking who.


Ok.. done... Back to chaos
 
Jon is the UFC Champion

and Tom is the Heavyweight Champion

Time for a New Belt

Crown_Jewel_Title.jpg
 
Nah. The old rule was if a champ didn’t defend within a calendar year, an interim belt was made. Jones didn’t fight for 20 months. A division can’t just be on hold that long. If the fight doesn’t get made it’s because of Jon and Jon only. The guy spent 4 years getting his body ready to move to HW for what? To defend once and then start fighting LHWs again? I mean, you can’t make that make sense even if you tried.
 
Meathead Jock said:
What makes Tom's interim status "questionable at best?"
Click to expand...
His name was thrown into a interim title fight that had no business being made and wasnt even in title contention position when it was offered..dude won a sweepstakes into a title fight...

Maybe questionable is the wrong term..perhaps fortuitous.. is better
 
wisdom blows said:
Nah. The old rule was if a champ didn’t defend within a calendar year, an interim belt was made. Jones didn’t fight for 20 months. A division can’t just be on hold that long. If the fight doesn’t get made it’s because of Jon and Jon only. The guy spent 4 years getting his body ready to move to HW for what? To defend once and then start fighting LHWs again? I mean, you can’t make that make sense even if you tried.
Click to expand...
Ur mixing two different things... stay on topic ... Jones bulk has nothing to do with this
 
