Jones vs Tom - A sensible take

It's Monday,



Time for some decorum after a weekend of chaos, ..look i enjoy the back and forth and jabs regarding Jones vs Tom and the lead up to Jones vs Miocic .



But its time to actually take a reasonable and sensible look at this whole situation..





So what really happened here...





Basically , Dana White in his infinite wisdom created an even bigger shit show of the HW division when he decided to make this HW interim title shot when Jones got hurt.



The fight was always Jones vs Stipe...Tom wasnt even in consideration when that fight was made originally..the UFC didnt need to make an interim title ..



Had this played out as it should of, we'd probably still be in the same place but we wouldn't have had such a * ( asterisk) put on saturday nights fight ..



That * (Asterisk) now creates problems moving forward as it creates issues for making this fight happen, Jones feels like hes owed something...and Tom thinks he's the champ...all avoidable circumstances.





The UFC is to blame here...and given their track record i dont know if they can make this fight happen... I think we should hold the promotion at fault here before we start calling people ducks.



Jones is a long time champion, and is a lifer in the UFCs eyes... And Jones knows this so if hes going to keep going ...he wants his bag and he deserves it honestly.





Tom , may be the guy to actually do it and beat Jones and is likely the future of the division but he only just earned his spot among the elite...his interim title status is questionable at best given Dana's need to sell a PPV., but because of it he now has a legit claim to the belt and will want to be given the opportunity to unify and make bank.



This puts the UFC in tough spot financially to make this fight happen...



Will they fumble the bag is the question here...not who's ducking who.





Ok.. done... Back to chaos