When is Jones vs Aspinall getting made?

Poatan fight is not there anymore for Jones. It was stupid to begin with.
Dana once again reiterated at the press conference that Jones vs Tom is happening in the summer.
UFC has one massive fight left to make, they're completely depleted of stars. Tom vs Jones is the highest selling fight to make by a large margin.
