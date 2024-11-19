  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Why not both jones vs tom and jones vs alex?

T

Thy

Everyone talkin and acting like only 1 or the other is an option.

Make jones vs tom in feb, and jones vs alex in june. I mean it's not unheard of a for a fighter to fight twice in a year still is it? If he can't do this, just forget about him and make other fights. yall would rather wait years for fights to happen or actually see fights? (no more rematches please)
 
Jones is refusing to fight Tom and even said he would rather get stripped of the belt than fight Tom just so he can try to get a fight with Alex

Biggest fraud in UFC HW history even though he is the LHW GOAT
 
People would be fine with that. The problem is Jones was saying he’s not fighting Tom. As a HW champ request a retired grandpa that could barely move then a MW, is just embarrassing. He either fights Tom or gives up his belt and fights then BJ Penn for legacy for all i care. But this sh** show embarrassing the sport has to stop. Dana shouldve already stripped him for not fighting the interim champ, refusing to fight the only top contender at HW as a champ…
 
