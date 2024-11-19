Why not both jones vs tom and jones vs alex?

Everyone talkin and acting like only 1 or the other is an option.
Make jones vs tom in feb, and jones vs alex in june. I mean it's not unheard of a for a fighter to fight twice in a year still is it? If he can't do this, just forget about him and make other fights. yall would rather wait years for fights to happen or actually see fights? (no more rematches please)
Make jones vs tom in feb, and jones vs alex in june. I mean it's not unheard of a for a fighter to fight twice in a year still is it? If he can't do this, just forget about him and make other fights. yall would rather wait years for fights to happen or actually see fights? (no more rematches please)