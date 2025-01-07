Jones is the better (the best) fighter, but Tom would destroy him.

Jones is the best at range (and he has a reach edge against everyone) and close combat distance (elbows, knees).

He struggles the most at boxing distance. This is a no-brainer we can observe in many of his fights.

I'm pretty sure Jon could not keep Tom away with his kicks: Tom has trained/trains/would train with Rico Verhoeven, he'd be willing to eat a kick in order to get to punching distance.

And just throw. He had no problem to exchange with Pavlovich, he has a chin and Jones lacks the KO power.


I think Jones is the best to ever do it. Not the greatest, but the best.
But still, fighting vs someone able to eat whatever you throw at him to stay at the precise distance he wants (too far to be elbowed or knee'd, too close to shot a TD) and just throw punches at you... I can't see a path for victory here.
 
Tom doesn't seem confident in his own wrestling

He said DC would've been a nightmare matchup for him.

Tom can box, but how does he box while tired, after getting his face elbowed into the abyss for a round while also worrying about the threat of the takedown for the first time and simultaneously being taken into deeper waters, also for the first time in his career?

Seems Tom would want to get this done early, against one of the best defensive fighters in the sports history.

Tom is fast and Jon's reflexes aren't quite as good as they once were, even if his skills are very much in tact. But this is still an incredibly tough fight for Tom.
 
