Jones is the better (the best) fighter, but Tom would destroy him.

Jones is the best at range (and he has a reach edge against everyone) and close combat distance (elbows, knees).



He struggles the most at boxing distance. This is a no-brainer we can observe in many of his fights.



I'm pretty sure Jon could not keep Tom away with his kicks: Tom has trained/trains/would train with Rico Verhoeven, he'd be willing to eat a kick in order to get to punching distance.



And just throw. He had no problem to exchange with Pavlovich, he has a chin and Jones lacks the KO power.





I think Jones is the best to ever do it. Not the greatest, but the best.

But still, fighting vs someone able to eat whatever you throw at him to stay at the precise distance he wants (too far to be elbowed or knee'd, too close to shot a TD) and just throw punches at you... I can't see a path for victory here.