Tom answers who's scarier, Alex or Jon Jones

Luffy
In a recent short video that Tom shared a while ago, a specific part of the whole interview he was in, he was asked who he'd be more scared to have as an opponent, Alex or Jon Jones.
Tom Aspinall — "that's a tough one to answer. Even though I say all this stuff about Jon Jones, I am not disputing his skills. His skills and fighting IQ are one of the best ever. The same with Alex. Alex is, in my opinion, one of the most dangerous guys ever from UFC history. He has that... I don't even know what to call it, he has that thing that where he touches you, you just die."
